Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet has provided fans with an update on when the club's new stadium at Power Court is going to be in use.

Kenilworth Road, or 'the Kenny' as it is also known, has become a metaphorical cult hero for football fans across the nation over the past year.

Luton's success in the play-offs, which led to their promotion to the Premier League, which, in turn, forced a quick turnaround of the ground to make sure that it met top flight standards, has elevated the legendary status that this throwback of a football pitch already had.

The tight proximity to the pitch, the noise and, of course, that away end. Everything about it is fantastically brilliant for the football purist. Unfortunately it's not going to be around forever.

Town have been targeting a move away from their current home since 2019, when they got planning permission from the local council to build a new home at Power Court.

The club has faced many issues in getting this project underway, including a requirement for an existing power sub-station to be moved, as per Luton Today. Now these problems seem to be heading towards the rearview mirror, and Sweet hopes that the work on the new sight will start next year.

The chief executive has said that Luton's home at Power Court should be up and running by the start of the 2028/29 season at the latest, but the hope is that it will be ready for the season before that.

In a column for the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust, Sweet said, via Luton Today: "We completely understand certain frustrations and we are as anxious as anyone to get it done and it’s not an easy question to answer.

"There are so many complexities with a project like this, in a location like this and at a time like this including some outside of our control. But if we’re looking at concrete facts, groundworks have already started and, in-sync with UK Power Network's targeted schedule on the sub-station, piling is currently scheduled to start in the first half of 2025.

"That’s the foundations being laid. After that you’re looking at approximately a two-year build time. Construction of the stadium can begin before the sub-station move is finished and we won’t need to wait for the residential development to start either.

"So that gives you some idea - targeting an opening for the 2027/28 season but must allow for test events and training and as it would be a nightmare to move mid-season we may be pushed to 2028/29."

The club's promotion to the Premier League, which earned them around £100 million, has meant that they won't need to increase the capacity of their stadium in chunks. Sweet believes that they should be able to build the stadium to its maximum capacity all at once now.

Luton Town's Premier League season can be considered a success

There will always be the feeling of what if around the club and in the fanbase. The points deduction that Nottingham Forest received was what ultimately gave the Hatters a lifeline, but they were very close. A few results going a slightly different way would have meant survival for them, and another year of top flight money.

Premier League table 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town 38 -33 26 19 Burnley 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United 38 -69 16

It wasn't to be, but that shouldn't take away from the massive impact that this season has had on Luton. The revenue generated is now going to make a complete, all-in-one build of their new home possible should have major positive effects on the club.

Their brand, image, awareness and support for the club has risen massively. As a result, better sponsorships and things of that nature are likely to follow.

They may have dropped down a league, but the club, as a whole, is on an upward trajectory.