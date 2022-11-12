Luton Town chief executive reveals long-term ambition that latest managerial appointment must match

Luton Town’s CEO Gary Sweet has opened up on what he wants from the club’s latest managerial appointment.

The Hatters are looking for a replacement for Nathan Jones following his departure midweek.

The 49-year old had been with the club since 2020 and was integral to their rise from non-league into the Championship in recent years.

Jones also helped cement the team’s position in the second division, and even led the club to the play-offs last season with a 6th place finish.

However, he has since joined Southampton as a replacement for Ralph Hassenhuttl, who was sacked on Monday morning.

The Luton CEO has claimed that whoever comes in next will need to meet the club’s lofty ambition of gaining Premier League football.

Despite the loss of someone so important in Jones, and his backroom staff, the chief executive remains optimistic and excited about what the future holds at Kenilworth Road.

“They’re all vital,” said Sweet, via Luton Today.

“When you replace a manager, and we’ve done it a few times, they’re all vital and important.

“But, more than vital, vital sounds like a bit of a scary word, I think it’s a massive opportunity.

“I think it’s exciting, I genuinely tell you, and with no disrespect to Nathan, Chris [Cohen] and Alan [Sheehan], it is so exciting.

“I think a lot of people here are quite energised by the fact that we’ve got an opportunity here where we can introduce a good football guy to come in and lead us to the Premier League.

“That is a realistic opportunity.”

Quiz: Which British club did Luton Town sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall? Sutton United Watford Dulwich Hamlet Leicester City

Luton go into this weekend’s clash with Rotherham United without an appointment in place, but do face a four week break from league action following the fixture.

That should give the club ample time to find a replacement before their match with Middlesbrough on 10 December.

The Verdict

The loss of Jones will be a big hit initially at Luton, as he has been so important to the club.

But he also has departed Luton before and the club has kept going nicely, so there is no reason why this should be seen as a bad moment for the team.

A new manager always brings an opportunity for something fresh and different, so this is a great chance for Luton to bring in an exciting new face.

Having the four week break to bring someone in is also huge for the club, and gives them a lot of time to narrow down the candidates without having to worry about immediate results.