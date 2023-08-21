Highlights Ipswich Town and Stoke City are interested in signing Axel Tuanzebe, but he has chosen to train with Luton Town instead and hopes to secure a permanent deal with them.

Tuanzebe has struggled with injuries in recent years but has the potential to be a commanding and talented central defender at the Championship level.

This decision is a blow for Ipswich and Stoke, as Tuanzebe has shown his capabilities as a top-end defender in the Championship before. He is determined to prove himself in the top-flight by earning a contract with Luton Town.

Ipswich Town and Stoke City are keen to sign Axel Tuanzebe, but the former Manchester United defender is training with Premier League new-boys Luton Town.

That's according to Dan Marsh, an EFL writer for The Mirror, who believes the 25-year-old has snubbed offers from abroad to train with the Hatters.

Having initially come through Manchester United as a youngster, it had been announced previously that the academy graduate was leaving the club at the end of June to be available as a free agent this summer, but he has yet to find a new permanent home.

Ipswich were first linked with Tuanzebe by TEAMtalk, with Tuanzebe known to Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna after the pair worked together at Old Trafford and the club "hope the presence of McKenna could be enough to persuade the once-capped former England U21 defender to make the move".

Tuanzebe's last few years have been blighted by injury, and he spent the majority of the most recent campaign with Stoke City, where he managed five appearances after joining in January.

Despite being unable to make an impression at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke are among those interested in bringing back the 25-year-old back on a permanent basis, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror.

He played 37 senior games for the Red Devils and is now on the lookout for new employers, with the majority of his appearances over the last few years coming out on loan at various clubs, including the likes of Aston Villa and Serie A giants Napoli.

The pair of clubs are set to miss out on the centre-back, with Tuanzebe now training with Luton Town in the hopes of securing a permanent deal.

Dan Marsh said: "Now been told Axel Tuanzebe is only training with Luton for now after snubbing offers from abroad. Obviously scope for a deal to materialise if all well."

This has been further reported by Darren Witcoop too, who released his latest update on the situation. He believes Stoke are set to miss out on two targets, he said: "Stoke were keen on signing Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene but Hull are now in talks over a permanent deal. Same scenario with free agent defender Axel Tuanzebe, who could now be joining Luton."

How big of a blow is missing out on Tuanzebe for Ipswich and Stoke?

At the peak of his powers Tuanzebe can be a commanding, athletic, and mobile central defender, who is able to impose himself on games physically but also with the ball as well.

He's somewhat lost his way due to those persistent injuries, but has the raw tools to be among the best players in his position at Championship level, and is a great age to continue developing at only 25 as well.

It's obviously a blow for both sides, given the quality level we know he can reach at second tier level. The best period of Tuanzebe's career came with Aston Villa in the Championship, so he's shown his capabilities before of being a top-end defender at this level.

He managed to make 30 appearances for the club that season, which is more than he has played at any other point in his career. He formed a formidable partnership alongside Tyrone Mings for most of that campaign. However, he clearly thinks he has what it takes to impress in the top-flight and is hoping to earn a contract with the Hatters.