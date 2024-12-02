Carlton Palmer believes the next two Luton Town games could be crucial in determining Rob Edwards’ future at the club.

According to The Sun, the Hatters will have to pay £1.5 million in compensation to the manager if they opt for a change.

Edwards’ side sit 19th in the table after 18 games, with the team’s form underwhelming after their relegation from the Premier League.

Many tipped them to compete for a top six finish this season, but now relegation to League One is looking a more serious threat at this stage.

Luton Town's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Norwich City (A) 4-2 loss Leeds United (A) 3-0 loss Hull City (H) 1-0 win Middlesbrough (A) 5-1 loss Cardiff City (H) 1-0 win

Palmer backs Edwards to turn things around

Palmer believes that Edwards is a top coach that can still turn things around at Luton if the hierarchy remain patient with him.

He has warned supporters that the grass isn’t always greener either, in case they do change manager.

“It’s a difficult one, Luton Town,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I predicted at the start of the season that they would be one of those that would bounce immediately back, and they’ve struggled under Rob Edwards.

“Edwards has done a fantastic job, he got them promoted, they then gave a real fist of it in the Premier League, unlucky to get relegated and I thought they’d bounce straight back up.

“It’s come to light that Luton Town would have to pay Rob Edwards £1.5 million to sack him, but obviously if they get relegated they’ll only get the parachute money, staying in the Premier League, £1.5 million would be a drop in the ocean.

“It’s a really difficult one, Rob’s done a fantastic job.

“I think, for me, it’s not over.

“Things can happen, they’re on 18 points, so they’ll be 12 points off the play-off places at the moment.

“12 points, that’s not an awful lot if you go on a run.

“But, Luton, are they capable of going on a run? Rob Edwards has done a fantastic job, I think it’s one of those.

“Do you give him this season and the start of next season? I think you’ve got to be careful what you wish for.”

Palmer highlights Swansea and Stoke fixtures

Palmer is wary of upcoming home clashes against Swansea City and Stoke City, and believes two poor results against those sides could be enough to trigger a change in the dugout.

“I think the noises that are coming out from Rob, they’re not particularly positive noises that are going from him, and you’ve got to watch that space.

“But I do think he’s proven to be a top man, he’s proven to be a top manager.

“I think they need to be a little bit more patient before pulling the trigger, and let’s see how they go in the next few games.

“I think it’s crucial now that the run they’ve got coming up, Luton have got Swansea and Stoke at home, and I think those two games will probably decide whether the hierarchy at Luton will stick with him, or move him on.

“I think he needs to get maximum points at home to convince the hierarchy to stay with him, he needs two really, really good results against Swansea and Stoke at home.

“And if they get those two results, it could kick-start their season and, as I said, three or four wins on the bounce and you’re back in the picture for a play-off place.”

Rob Edwards is running out of time

Edwards was heavily critical of the players in their 4-2 loss to Norwich City at the weekend, which is never a good sign for an under-pressure manager.

If he loses the dressing room then it’s hard to see him coming back from that.

These upcoming games will be huge for the future of his tenure, and more poor results could necessitate a change.

Edwards has banked a lot of credit at Luton, but it is reaching a point of untenability at Kenilworth Road.