Luton Town can provide time for their EFL goal-scoring machine to have a chance of forcing himself into the first-team picture at Kenilworth Road this season.

Joe Taylor, 21, was a threat for both Lincoln City and Colchester United last campaign, scoring 10 goals in 19 appearances for the former in League One, as Lincoln finished in seventh position - just two points off the play-off places.

He was also able to find the back of the net 11 times in 27 games for Colchester at the start of the 2023/24 season in League Two, before he was recalled by his parent club.

A run of nine goals in 13 matches for the Imps after a stuttering start has given Luton manager Rob Edwards a new selection headache going into next season as the Hatters return to the Championship following their first ever Premier League campaign.

But, with the likes of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo filling the role of striker at the moment, it may take a huge amount of change at Luton for Taylor to break through.

Although he was signed to play a part in Luton's first-team from the off after his transfer from Peterborough United in January 2023, promotion to the Premier League left him needing more experience.

Taylor had scored a penalty in the shootout win against Coventry City at Wembley to take the Hatters to the top flight for the first time since 1992. However, the signing of Jacob Brown, as well as Morris' form, meant that there was no choice other than to send Taylor out on loan.

His pace and aggression were the key to his form in-front of goal last term, and he was a constant threat even in games where he failed to find the back of the net.

Taylor picked up both the League One and the EFL Young Player of the Month Award for March while at the Sincil Bank Stadium, and became a nightmare for defenders to come up against - a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Bristol Rovers proved that he has what it takes to become a major part of Edwards' plans for the Championship.

His game is not just about scoring goals either. Taylor won the ball in the final third 19 times, while also notching up 40 recoveries, making him an asset to any team.

Joe Taylor Lincoln City Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances 19 Goals (Assists) 10 (3) xG 7.07 Chances Created 9 Dribble Success Rate 46.2%

Luton Town can afford to make late Joe Taylor transfer decision this summer

Taylor will be the target for many this summer in League One, with his ability to score goals potentially the difference maker for teams to win promotion or avoid relegation.

However, with Luton having multiple options in the same position, they can hold off on deciding where the 21-year-old's future lies.

Elijah Adebayo has been linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road, with both Everton and Fenerbache reportedly interested in the striker who scored 10 Premier League goals last season.

If Taylor impresses during pre-season, and the opening games of 2024/25, he may just force himself into Edwards' plans, creating a different dynamic up front - potentially alongside the more experienced Morris.

Ideally, Luton will not want to lose their young star to a rival in the second tier, and may look once again towards League One or potentially abroad to allow the Wales under-21 international the chance to ply his trade.

Either way, the Hatters will have until 30 August to make a decision, if one needs to be made at all, but you would imagine that there will be plenty of loan offers for Taylor's services right up until the very deadline if it gets that far.