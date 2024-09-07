Luton Town have endured a difficult start to life back in the Championship, so Rob Edwards may consider exploring the free agent market to see if he can strengthen his squad.

The Hatters have returned to the second tier after being relegated from the Premier League at the end of their first season back in the top flight.

Two of Luton's most important players from last season, Ross Barkley and Chiedoze Ogbene, left Kenilworth Road this summer to sign for Aston Villa and Ipswich Town respectively, although Rob Edwards did also add to his squad with the signings of players such as Mark McGuinness, Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters.

Luton have not made a good start to the 2024/25 campaign, finding themselves in the Championship relegation zone, without a win after four league games, and out of the Carabao Cup.

They were beaten by Queens Park Rangers on transfer deadline day, so Edwards will now either need to turn things around with the players he currently has at his disposal or sign one or two free agents to bolster his squad.

Let's take a look at a couple of players that Luton could consider signing on a free transfer if they cannot wait until the January transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Brandon Williams

One player that Luton could sign on a free transfer is former Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams.

The 23-year-old would add further depth to both sides of the Hatters' defence, and he could have the quality to stake a claim for a place in the starting line-up.

He would provide competition for the likes of Alfie Doughty and Reuell Walters, and having a player with Champions League and Premier League experience fighting for a place in the team could help to bring out the best in those players that are already at the club.

Brandon Williams' stats for Man Utd (Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Premier League 21 Europa League 12 FA Cup 8 EFL Cup 8 Champions League 2

Williams spent time on loan in the Championship with Ipswich Town last season, and he put in some good performances before suffering an injury which meant he was ruled out for the second half of the season, as The Tractor Boys won promotion to the Premier League.

He scored twice in the fifteen games he played for Ipswich last term, highlighting his capability to contribute in attack as well as defence, which could make him suitable to perform well as a wing-back in Edwards' system.

Saman Ghoddos

Luton brought in Baptiste, Tom Krauß and Liam Walsh during the summer transfer window, but they could consider signing Saman Ghoddos to add some more quality to their midfield.

The Iranian international, who has been capped 52 times by his country, would be a versatile addition to Edwards' squad, as he is capable of playing up front and at wing-back as well as in an advanced midfield role.

The 30-year-old was released by Brentford this summer, having made 51 Premier League appearances for the Bees after helping them achieve promotion to the top flight via the play-offs in 2021.

There is no guarantee that Ghoddos would be interested in returning to the Championship, but he could be able to provide the extra creativity that has been missing for Luton so far this season, so it would be worth considering him as an option to sign on a free transfer.