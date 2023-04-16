Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has conceded that Sheffield United are still in a very strong position in the automatic promotion race at this point, speaking to the Irish News.

The Blades secured an excellent 4-1 victory in the early kick-off yesterday, initially going behind but managing to secure the three points with a prolific second-half performance with Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark all managing to get themselves on the scoresheet after the interval.

That has taken them one step closer to securing a Premier League return at the second time of asking, though the Hatters were able to respond as they recorded a 2-0 away victory at Rotherham United to keep themselves above Middlesbrough.

The current state of play

Paul Heckingbottom's men currently sit five points clear of Edwards' side and also have a game in hand, which has put them in a very strong position going into the final stages of the campaign.

The Blades may have endured a couple of bumps during the 2022/23 campaign - but that's to be expected and they have responded to these setbacks extremely well.

It previously looked as though Boro would provide them with a real challenge for second place - but a three-game winless run before their victory against Norwich may have taken them out of the race for automatic promotion.

With this, Luton may now be United's main rivals for the second automatic promotion place - but Edwards believes United are in a very strong position at this point.

He said: "All we can do is win our games. Sheffield United are in a really commanding position and still have their game in hand. We will keep trying to win as many games as possible, that is all we can do.

"We have got real momentum at the moment and if it is going to be the play-offs, we need to take that momentum into them as well."

Who will go on and secure second place?

The Blades' destiny is in their own hands and this is why it would be a good idea to take a look at their remaining fixtures first.

Some may argue that next weekend's clash against Manchester City could be a distraction - but it gives them a mental break from the league and that could be a factor in helping them over the line.

In terms of their second-tier matches, they have Bristol City, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at home. West Brom can be a dangerous opponent - but even with that - United will be the favourites to secure three points.

They then face Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City in their final two clashes of the campaign. The latter won't have anything to play for at that point so that could work in the promotion candidates' favour.

For Luton, they come up against Reading (A), Middlesbrough (H), Blackburn Rovers (A) and Hull City (H). The middle two fixtures will be particularly difficult - and that's why they are likely to be in the play-offs rather than in the top two at the end of the season.