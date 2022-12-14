Luton Town boss Rob Edwards makes confident Nathan Jones claim as he reveals contact

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is confident that predecessor Nathan Jones would give him advice about the Hatters if he ever needed it, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports.

The 39-year-old came in following the Welshman’s decision to take charge of Premier League outfit Southampton, with Jones being brought in to keep the Saints afloat at the top level beyond this season.

He left an exciting project at Kenilworth Road to take up this opportunity though, with the Hatters previously looking as though they were going to be involved in the promotion mix again this season shortly before his departure.

They were also in with a shout of promotion last season too, finishing sixth and only being prevented from reaching the play-off final by Huddersfield Town who struck late in the second leg to seal their spot at Wembley.

Now it’s Edwards’ turn to try and finish in the top six with the Hatters, though that won’t be an easy assignment with the 39-year-old needing to implement his ideas in Bedfordshire.

But he believes Jones would lend him a helping hand if he ever needed it as he revealed a previous conversation between the two.

He told Sky Sports: “He [Nathan] spoke in such glowing terms about the football club – the players, the staff, the people, the supporters and it was really refreshing and nice for me to hear those things really.

“If I wanted advice, I know he’d happily give that, but it was more a conversation about the people and the football club. He was so positive about it.”

The Verdict:

Although Jones has decided to leave the club twice, you can tell he still cares about the football club and would be the type of person to look out for their results for the rest of his life.

And that’s probably why Edwards has no doubts about his predecessor potentially giving him advice – but Jones may feel as though he has unfinished business at Kenilworth Road if they aren’t promoted.

That isn’t an ideal mindset for the Welshman to have as he looks to focus on his current job – and he will feel particularly satisfied if the Hatters managed to get themselves to the Premier League because he will be able to claim a lot of the credit for that – deservedly so.

You certainly wouldn’t rule out another spell in Bedfordshire for Jones either – and that’s one potential reason why he will want the club to be in the best shape possible before possibly taking on the top job again.

Some would argue that there’s no turning back now – but many people thought that after he left for Stoke City and look how that turned out!