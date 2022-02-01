Luton Town boss Nathan Jones speaks out on signing of 29-year-old

Luton managed to complete a series of deals over the course of the January window and one name that was brought in to boost them inbetween the sticks was Jed Steer of Aston Villa.

The shot-stopper was brought in just before the transfer deadline, penning a short-term deal with the Hatters that will see him play for the club for the remainder of the campaign – and Nathan Jones has told the club’s website that he feels bringing him in was a ‘good decision.’

It was one goalkeeper out and one in for the side yesterday too, as Simon Sluga also departed for pastures new, meaning it could be all change at the back end of the field for Luton.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Luton Town players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Jake Howells? Yes No

The Hatters though will want to ensure they can push on for the rest of the year – and they’ll be hoping that a switch to Steer can lead them in the right direction.

The 29-year-old has only managed one game for Aston Villa this season in the league and conceded three goals in that fixture. However, he’s played over 50 times in the Championship in his career to date and has kept out the opposition and looked bright on several occasions – and could continue that trend with Luton.

Nathan Jones certainly thinks so, as he told the club’s official website: “We needed to take a real experienced, safe pair of hands that we knew that would fit into the environment, and also be good enough to give us a real push until the end of the season. Jed ticks all those boxes and I know all about him, I played with him, Breezy and Henri did as well, so we know he is a really good human being.

“We believe we have brought in someone yes for the short term, but we believe in the interim, this is a really good decision for the club.”

Jones then is certainly pleased to bring in the experienced shot-stopper and although they haven’t been able to bring in a permanent option, he could certainly work wonders for them for now until they can source someone on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Verdict

Nathan Jones has done extremely well at Luton so far, so you would trust him a lot in terms of the signings he makes for the Hatters.

Jed Steer is certainly a good and experienced option for the club to have on their books and with one goalkeeper having left, it ensures that they have plenty of options inbetween the sticks for the rest of the year. The shot-stopper could even be the new number one at Kenilworth Road and he could certainly do a decent job at it for them.

Considering he hasn’t had much of a regular run in a side over the course of his career yet, the chance to play on a frequent basis would certainly let him thrive and could work in Luton’s favour. He could repay their faith in him with some solid showings in goal and that could help them push on.

While they will certainly need to sign a permanent goalkeeper in the future, there are a lot worse options for them to have on a temporary basis than Jed Steer for now.