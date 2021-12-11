Luton Town boss Nathan Jones proud of his side as they sit top of this table

Nathan Jones has praised his Luton Town side as they sit top of the table when it comes to scoring inside the six-yard box.

The Hatters boss believes it shows his side are creating enough chances in games and are a real creative force in the Championship.

When it comes to scoring goals, Luton have scored the fifth highest in the top four division and 14 of their 30 scored have come within the six-yard box.

Speaking to the Luton News Herald & Post about those stats, Jones said: “We work on our attacking play. I know we were top four in terms of scorers in the Championship, I think that’s still the case, I don’t think it would’ve diminished after the weekend, because we scored three [at Blackpool].

“It’s about us building, so, if we’re the fourth top scorers in the Championship and we’ve scored the most in the six-yard box, it means we’re creating enough chances as you don’t score inside the six-yard box by luck.”

It’s just their attacking play that has drawn praise from Jones, but also their work off the ball, as he added: “Our defensive XG (expected goals) and all our numbers are very good, so we know we’re in a good place, it’s just making sure that all these things come together to get results.”

Those efforts from Luton’s players mean they currently sit 12th in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places, ahead of their clash with league leaders Fulham at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Luton have been in good form this season and have created plenty of chances in games. It’s been rare for Luton not to be in games this season.

However, one thing that has held them back is their ability to put those chances away and that is something that needs to improve.

The Blackpool win was a good start and should they take their chances more consistently, they will be certain challengers for a top-six finish this season.

Indeed, we have already seen earlier in the campaign, that they have the ability and potential to compete for those play-off spots, which is impressive given where they have come from in the past few years.