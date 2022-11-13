Luton Town approaches for managerial candidates revealed amid search for Nathan Jones successor

Luton Town caretaker boss Mick Harford has revealed the club have been in talks with multiple candidates regarding the permanent job at Kenilworth Road, speaking to Luton Today.

Several managers are believed to be in the frame to take over from Nathan Jones, who sealed his departure to Southampton on Thursday following a successful second spell in Bedfordshire.

Neil Critchley and Mark Bonner were two of the early runners in the race, although the latter has seemingly ruled himself out of the race with the 36-year-old still fully committed to the cause at current side Cambridge United.

Football League World believes AFC Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neill is also of interest to the Hatters, though it remains to be seen whether he will get the chance to impress at the Vitality Stadium for the remainder of the season.

Another man in work, Stephen Robinson, is another man reported to be on their shortlist but Luton will probably need to pay a compensation fee to lure him away from St Mirren.

Considering they have received over £4m for Jones though, they can afford to bring someone in from another club and Harford has revealed the club has already been busy speaking to candidates despite having the World Cup break to make their appointment.

He said: “We’ve spoken to managers.

“Is there a shortlist? There’s a number of managers who we quite like and we have to interview in the coming days, so we’re looking to do it as soon as possible.

“We’d like to get it concluded as soon as possible and get them in there.

“The type of manager we’re looking for, which has been said, is someone who is going to be long term, look at the whole picture of the club and hopefully take us into the new stadium.”

The Verdict:

It’s no real surprise that Luton are already in talks with candidates because of the fact they are such a well-run club and a stable ship, to the envy of many.

The earlier they start talking to managers, the longer they can take to make the appointment and this recruitment process will need to be as thorough as possible if they want to give themselves the best chance of appointment the right manager for the long term.

Critchley could be an excellent appointment as someone who arguably overachieved at Blackpool – and he’s certainly a manager that could potentially remain at Kenilworth Road for the long term considering he’s still reasonably young.

He could potentially be poached by a Premier League club in the future as Jones has – but that’s just the by-product of appointing a talented manager so they should definitely consider him as a serious option.

They wouldn’t have to fork out compensation for him either, potentially allowing them to spend the £4m they received for Jones as part of their transfer budget instead of on a manager.