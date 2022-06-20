Luton Town announce permanent transfer agreement with Stoke City

Luton Town are looking to build on a successful 21/22 campaign and have added to their squad by bringing in Alfie Doughty for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City.

The Hatters went close to promotion to the Premier League last season as they finished inside the play-offs and the plan has to be for them to challenge to do that again next year.

Nathan Jones is busy tweaking his squad at the moment, then, and he has looked to add the directness and width of Doughty to his team.

Signing on a permanent basis from Stoke City, Doughty will be looking forward to linking up with his new side with pre-season training getting underway for many clubs in the EFL this week.

Luton confirmed the news on their Twitter this evening:

The Verdict

It’s going to be fascinating watching how Doughty does at Luton with him possessing plenty of quality but perhaps having a point to prove after his time at Stoke.

At Charlton he was a real shining talent and his move to Stoke was meant to spur him on to a new level, but he perhaps didn’t see it go how he would have liked.

He’ll be motivated to shine at Kenilworth Road, then, and Luton fans will be feeling the same.