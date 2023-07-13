Premier League side Luton Town and Championship outfit Stoke City are both interested in a move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to the Northern Echo.

Two severe injuries kept the prolific goalscorer out of action for the majority of the last campaign - but he was a real asset when he did manage to get on the pitch - scoring 11 goals and recording three assists in 15 competitive appearances during 2022/23.

He was also crucial for the Black Cats in the season before that, scoring regularly in League One and popping up both in the play-off semi-final and the final to seal their place back in the second tier.

Capitalising on a mistake to score against Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-final first leg, he then sealed the final at Wembley with his late strike putting the Wearside club 2-0 up against Wycombe Wanderers.

What's the state of play in Luton Town and Stoke City's forward areas?

Luton Town already have a decent number of forward options with the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris and new signing Chiedozie Ogbene at their disposal.

However, they were rumoured to be chasing Everton's Tom Cannon not so long ago and this is why it comes as no surprise that they are chasing another forward. This extra depth may be required if Ogbene is mainly utilised out wide.

Stoke, meanwhile, do have the likes of Jacob Brown, Tyrese Campbell and Dwight Gayle who can play up top, but they need depth in most areas as they undergo a summer rebuild under the stewardship of Alex Neil.

Neil worked with Stewart before when they were at the Stadium of Light - and that could potentially give the Potters a boost in this race.

How long does Ross Stewart have left on his Sunderland contract?

After triggering an extension on his contract, the Black Cats risk losing him next summer for free unless they can get him tied down to a new deal because his current contract only runs until then.

Tony Mowbray's side will be desperate to see him put pen to paper on a new deal - but he isn't reported to be close to signing fresh terms yet.

And that could force the Wearside outfit to sell - because they won't want to lose him for free. If they can sell him during this window, they can at least use that money to strengthen their forward area.

Is it time for Sunderland to sell Ross Stewart?

It very much depends on the size of the bids they get.

They have to be realistic because he's been injured quite a bit in the past year and only has 12 months remaining on his deal - but they should be able to get a decent seven-figure fee for him.

If they can, they can use this to rebuild their forward department and that will be extremely useful because they are severely lacking in options in this area.

They may have got away with a lack of depth there last season - but they no longer have Amad Diallo and this is why they need to ensure they have a sufficient amount of firepower.

Losing Stewart this summer would be a blow - but losing him for free next summer would be even worse.