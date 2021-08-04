Luton Town and Peterborough United launch bids for 23-year-old

Championship rivals Luton Town and Peterborough United have submitted bids for Lincoln City left-back Tayo Edun, as per Football Insider.

The full-back, who has also played in central midfield during his career, made 41 League One appearances last term and became a key part of Michael Appleton’s plans after first joining the Imps back in January 2020.

Before arriving at the LNER Stadium, Edun plied his trade with Fulham after graduating through their youth academy and was previously a regular part of England’s youth international setup, playing for various age groups during his time with the Three Lions.

However, he failed to get enough game time at Craven Cottage and was shipped out on loan to Ipswich Town in 2018, although an injury midway through the season cut this temporary move short as he returned to west London in the December.

But with a fresh start in Lincolnshire, almost guiding the third-tier outfit to promotion before an agonising play-off final defeat to Blackpool, he will have been hoping to compete for a place in the Championship once again despite the rise of Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town during the summer.

However, he may get his move to the second tier earlier than planned, with Luton and Peterborough both reported to have tabled offers for the 23-year-old.

Both sides are currently awaiting a response from the Imps – and it’s currently unclear whether either offer will be deemed acceptable.

The Verdict:

After scoring twice and bagging himself seven assists in 53 competitive appearances last term, Edun has not only shown he can be relied upon to stay fit, but has also shown himself to be a considerable attacking threat.

Luton have released Brendan Galloway this summer, so it would make sense for Nathan Jones to bring in another left-back to compete with new signing Amari’i Bell.

They look to be one of the Championship’s dark horses next term, so adding depth to their squad will only help in their attempts to become overachievers again during the 2021/22 campaign after an impressive last 12 months at Kenilworth Road.

The Posh also released one of their senior left-backs after the last campaign, with Frazer Blake-Tracy leaving London Road to eventually link up with Burton Albion.

After playing so regularly for a promotion-chasing side last season, Edun should be able to make the step up to the Championship even if it takes him a while to adapt to a higher standard of football.

But after playing against the likes of Sunderland, Hull City and Blackpool last season who were all top-quality, he will already know the daunting task he faces if he leaves the LNER Stadium this summer.