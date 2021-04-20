Luton Town and Millwall eyeing up potential summer swoop for four-goal ace

Luton Town and Millwall are both interested in making a potential move to sign Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell when the summer transfer window opens, per the Daily Record.

Campbell’s current deal with Motherwell expires at the end of the campaign. He has been delivering some strong performance in Scotland this term managing to fire in four goals in his 31 league appearances so far. The 22-year-old’s form had seen him attract the attentions of Millwall in the winter window, but they were unable to make a deal happen in January.

It is now thought that the Lions remain interested in the midfielder and that they have been sending representatives to watch the 22-year-old over the last few weeks. It is also believed that the likes of Aberdeen have also interested in potentially making a move for Campbell themselves, but that interest has now cooled. While Hibernian have been keen but would not be able to compete financially.

Luton are also in the mix to sign the midfielder, with Campbell’s tenacious qualities having impressed Nathan Jones. As a result, the Hatters are thought to be willing to meet the compensation they would have to pay to Motherwell to make the deal happen due to the midfielder’s age. It is believed that a move south of the border to England is likely in the summer, per the Daily Record.

The verdict

Campbell is a player that has shown a lot of ability in Scotland this season and has been maturing into an excellent midfielder player that seems to suit the Championship. Millwall have obviously been keeping track of him for a while so it would be no surprise to see them potentially come back in with an offer to the 22-year-old now he is out of contract.

The Lions need to add to their midfield options and the 22-year-old seems a good fit and would be ideal for the type of battling qualities that Gary Rowett demands from his players in the middle of the park. He seems like a signing that Millwall should be prioritising and trying to ensure that this time they get a deal over the line.

Luton, meanwhile, also seem like a club that would be a good fit for Campbell and the Hatters also play in the type of way that would be able to get the best out of the 22-year-old. He would be an excellent addition for Jones’ side and beating Millwall to his signature would be a major sign of their intent to make progress as a club next term in the Championship.