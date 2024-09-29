Timothy Ouma has found himself on the radar of both Luton Town and Premier League Brentford.

That is the latest from journalist, Alan Nixon, via his Patreon this weekend, who claims that the two clubs are keen on Ouma following his impressive goal in the Europa League earlier in the week.

The 20-year-old started for Elfsborg in their Europa League clash away to AZ Alkmaar last Wednesday and was their standout performer. Ouma managed to open the scoring after 23 minutes as he arrived late into the box and sent an incredibly powerful effort past the AZ goalkeeper.

The Dutch hosts went on to win 3-2 that evening, but Ouma popped up once again in the second half with another goal contribution, this time providing the assist for Simon Hedlund to make it 2-2.

Alan Nixon claims that the Kenyan is a star player with Elfsborg and could be ready to move on to a bigger challenge. He also goes on to state that Ouma would be worth around £4 million, which is a fee that is certainly affordable for both Luton and Brentford, and they should not be put off by that price tag.

Timothy Ouma's background and profile

The large majority of Luton Town and Brentford supporters would probably have never heard the name Timothy Ouma, but he is certainly one to look out for.

The 20-year-old typically plays as a central midfielder, and is competent in both the offensive and defensive side of the game. He likes to get forward when given the opportunity, as seen by his powerful strike in the Europa League last week.

Ouma started his career in his home country of Kenya, playing over 50 games for Nairobi City Stars, before earning his move to Europe and signing for Swedish club, Elfsborg in July 2022 as an 18-year-old.

Game time was hard to come by at first, but this year he has become a regular in the side, having made 17 appearances in the Swedish top flight in 2024.

Ouma is evidently looking to add goals to his game, as he scored his first league goal for Elfsborg earlier this month, before his strike that caught the eye of Luton and Brentford in the Europa League.

Ouma could be a clever signing for the English pair

If Alan Nixon's claim of a £4 million price tag is true regarding Ouma, the central midfielder would be a smart addition for either Brentford or Luton Town.

The Hatters have endured a dreadful start to their Championship campaign following their relegation from the Premier League, so will need to reinforce in January. Ouma could be a clever pick-up at just £4 million as he would provide midfield cover and compete for a place in the starting 11.

Luton Town's first seven league games of the season Opposition Result Burnley (H) 4-1 L Portsmouth (A) 0-0 D Preston (A) 1-0 L QPR (H) 2-1 L Millwall (A) 1-0 W Sheffield Wednesday (H) 2-1 W Plymouth (A) 3-1 L

Ouma typically plays in a 3-back formation as one of the central midfielders, so he would be comfortable going into Luton's set-up as Rob Edwards has favoured a similar style this season.

Brentford have had huge injury problems so far this season, but are performing well, all things considered. They will need to dip into the transfer market in January, and Ouma for £4 million would suit all parties.

While the Kenyan would surely love a move to the Premier League, his best bet would probably be Luton as he will have more chance of earning game time and can prove his worth in the English game before making that move to the top flight.