Luton Town already trigger exciting performance-related bonus

Luton Town have already triggered an exciting performance-related bonus for surpassing last season’s 12th-place finish, as per a report from The Athletic.

The Hatters may be temporarily down after a 7-0 defeat at Fulham yesterday evening, however, it has still been an excellent campaign of defying expectations.

Luton’s continued success this season could come at the expense of the club itself, with the club agreeing to cover travel costs to a destination of the player’s choice, with Las Vegas emerging as a popular choice.

The report also states that players can expect an additional five-figure sum if the Hatters go on and secure promotion to the Premier League, alongside appearance and win bonuses from throughout the campaign.

Luton host Reading on the final day of the campaign, with a win confirming their participation in this season’s play-offs, and whilst a draw and even a loss could still result in the Hatters securing a top-six spot, they would be relying on the misfortunes of other clubs.

The verdict

The club will be looking to eradicate yesterday’s performance and result from their minds as they target achieving a play-off spot when they conclude the season at home to the Royals on Saturday.

Jones’ side, whose motivation will come from their continued success this season and proximity to securing a play-off spot, will also have their promotion-related bonus as an extra incentive.

The Welshman has created an excellent culture at the football club, where players and staff are aligned in what they know they can achieve.

Yesterday’s defeat will have hurt Luton fans but their ability to bounce back from disappointment has been a common theme of the campaign thus far.