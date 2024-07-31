Highlights Turkish Super Lig's Alanyaspor are in talks to sign Andros Townsend from Luton Town.

Townsend featured regularly for the Hatters last term.

However, the player's potential departure may not be a bad thing for Luton.

Turkish Super Lig side Alanyaspor have entered negotiations to sign Andros Townsend.

That's according to Sports Digitale, who believes that the Turkish side have taken a real interest in the Luton Town star.

The Hatters have a very strong squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with the club looking strong in many positions.

Between the sticks, they have Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul battling it out for a starting spot, with the Hatters also having some excellent central defenders at their disposal.

They also have a decent number of central midfield options, but they arguably look the strongest in attack, with Rob Edwards potentially needing to trim down his options in the coming weeks.

Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Tahith Chong, John McAtee, Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Aribim Pepple, Joe Taylor and Cauley Woodrow can all operate in attack, with several of these options able to play out wide.

Brown, Chong, Ogbene and Townsend can all be a threat on the wing - and it will be interesting to see whether all of these players remain at Kenilworth Road for the 2024/25 campaign.

Loan exits could potentially be on the cards, with the likes of McAtee and Taylor spending last term on temporary spells at Barnsley, Colchester United and Lincoln City.

But permanent exits can't be ruled out either, with Chong becoming the subject of interest from elsewhere.

Because they didn't spend big last season, and with parachute payments there to aid them, the Hatters may not have to make any major sales this summer, but exits can't be ruled out between now and the end of the window.

Andros Townsend could be set for Alanyaspor move

It has been reported by Sports Digitale that the Turkish side have now started negotiations in their quest to get a deal for Townsend over the line, with the former England international potentially set for a move overseas.

At this stage, it's unclear whether they will be successful in negotiations, but Luton have shown a willingness to cash in on players this summer, with Ross Barkley sealing a move away from Bedfordshire earlier in the window.

Townsend appeared frequently for Edwards' side during the 2023/24 campaign, but he didn't register that many goals or assists for the relegated side, who failed to do enough defensively to keep themselves afloat in the Premier League.

Andros Townsend's 2023/24 campaign at Luton Town (All competitions) Appearances 31 Goals 1 Assists 3

Luton Town may not worry too much about losing Andros Townsend

The Hatters didn't see Townsend register a huge amount of goals and assists during the 2023/24 season.

There's every chance he could be a more threatening figure following the Hatters' relegation, with their return to the Championship potentially giving him the option to be more effective.

However, Luton may be keen to focus on longer-term options now and offloading Townsend may not be a bad idea because of this.

But it must be said that the player has done extremely well as a co-commentator - and the winger could potentially be useful in a behind-the-scenes role at Kenilworth Road when his playing career ends - if his commentating is anything to go by.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave this summer though.