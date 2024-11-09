Luton Town have endured a tough couple of months.

Last season, the Hatters found themselves competing against some of the biggest clubs in the world and, despite suffering relegation, were able to hold their heads high due to their efforts.

Rob Edwards built a squad full of courage and determination, but the Premier League just proved to be too tough. Upon returning to the Championship, the hope for Luton was that they would be able to fight for promotion once again under Edwards, but so far that has not been the case.

The Hatters are currently flirting with the relegation zone in November and will be desperate to find some consistency to help them push up the table. They certainly have the players to do so, as some of last season's standout stars remain on the books at Kenilworth Road, namely Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Alfie Doughty.

The trio know what it takes to fight for the Championship play-offs and are also aware of the competitiveness of the Premier League, so they will be absolutely crucial for Rob Edwards' side moving forward.

Today, Football League World takes a look at their transfer values according to an AI model, but first it is important to clarify how this AI model functions.

With technology forever growing, there now exists an AI model that predicts the current transfer values of hundreds of thousands of professional footballers.

In association with Football Transfers, SciSports uses an AI model to calculate current transfer values, based on a number of factors. Information such as the player's age, player's position, current form, league strength and contract situation are all taken into consideration to form the player's estimated transfer value.

The ETV model prides itself on being the best in the business in terms of estimating transfer values. Football Transfers has the biggest database of player values available, which is updated monthly.

The transfer values of Morris, Adebayo and Doughty according to AI

As a trio, the ETV model places their transfer values at a combined €16.2 million. Starting with last season's top scorer, Carlton Morris, is estimated to be worth €6.3 million according to the ETV model.

The 28-year-old was vital for the Hatters last season, scoring an impressive 11 goals in his first ever Premier League campaign. Naturally, his transfer value has decreased given his age and the fact that he is now in the Championship, but €6.3 million for a 28-year-old in the second-tier is good value as far as Luton are concerned.

The Hatters broke their transfer record signing Morris in 2022, but the fee was still only just over a million, so they could probably earn profit if they cashed in soon.

Moving onto Morris' strike partner for the last two years, Elijah Adebayo has a transfer value of €2.5 million according to the ETV model. Similar to Morris, Adebayo's transfer value has decreased over the last year or two, as his 2021/22 campaign saw his value shoot up. He has since failed to hit the same numbers as that season, but is still a crucial part of Rob Edwards' plans.

Elijah Adebayo's Luton Town stats prior to 24/25 (all comps), as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 141 42 10

Finally, left-sided player Alfie Doughty is estimated to have a transfer value of €7.4 million, which is higher than both of the strikers. Unlike Morris and Adebayo, Doughty's transfer value has continued to increase over the last two seasons.

The 24-year-old has continued to be a real threat down the left-hand side for Luton and has contributed to a number of goals, including 10 in the Premier League last season.