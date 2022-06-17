Luton Town agree deal for 27-year-old

Luton Town have agreed a deal to sign Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Hatters, who are in need of bolstering their goalkeeping options this summer, have James Shea out for the unforeseeable future after the experienced shot-stopper suffered a knee injury late last season.

A recent Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon suggested that Will Norris is also on the Luton radar and could still be brought in even with the addition of the Hibs goalkeeper.

Operating under Nathan Jones’ stewardship back in 2017 at Kenilworth Road, with the Hatters in League Two, it appears that the 27-year-old may return for Championship football.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Luton Town players are playing for now?

1 of 27 James Justin? Manchester United Leicester City Sunderland Everton

The Hatters are yet to confirm any signings this summer, with Jones’ side hoping to compete for promotion once again when the new campaign gets underway.

The verdict

With the goalkeeping department the seeming priority at Kenilworth Road this summer, finalising early business for Macey could be a boost.

Given the uncertainty around Shea, and when he will be back available, there is every chance that the Hatters will bring in another shot-stopper to compete for the number one shirt at their Bedfordshire home.

Harry Isted is certainly still an option, but given the sheer number of goalkeeping injuries they suffered last year, it will be interesting to see if they do look to bring another in.

Should the deal be finalised today, or over the next couple of days, then Macey will be able to start pre-season with the Hatters, in what Jones will be hoping is another promotion push.