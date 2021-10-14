Luton Town ace reveals steps behind injury recovery

Luton Town have missed the presence of striker Admiral Muskwe in their side over the course of the last few weeks but the player has told Luton Today that he has taken things ‘methodically’ in his return to match fitness and that his steady approach may have got him back into contention quicker.

The Hatters have once again been solid in the Championship, managing to creep towards the top half of the table and pick up wins so far against Barnsley, high-flying Coventry and Peterborough.

They’ve been a tough side to beat and really excelled in their 5-0 humbling of the Sky Blues at the back end of September. However, they’ve had to pick up results without Muskwe in the side, with the player having been sidelined through injury.

Are these 22 Luton Town stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Luton scored in their first five games in all competitions this season. Real Fake

He featured prominently at the beginning of the campaign, managing five games and looking fairly sharp despite being yet to bag a goal for them in the second tier. His last cameo came back in August against Sheffield United and the former Wycombe man is no doubt desperate to get back into the action – but has told Luton Today that the recovery process has been ‘methodical’ for him and that it ultimately may have meant a quicker return to first-team contention than if he had done otherwise and rushed himself back.

He had to withdraw from his side’s game against Blackburn because of it and although it was disheartening, Muskwe knows it was maybe the right call.

Speaking about the injury to Luton Today, he said: “In the back end of the warm-up, I felt a little tweak, I knew something wasn’t right. I tried to test it out the last parts of the warm-up and I knew playing would probably make it even worse.

“So we made a decision to take me out of that game and I think maybe if I had played I would have been out a bit longer than I have been. With the sports science team and we had measures or marks that we needed to hit and we made sure that each step was done correctly. “We followed each step and until we completed stage one, we didn’t move on to stage two, so it’s been a methodical process and we got through it.” The striker then could soon be back in contention – and when he does get the chance, he’ll be desperate to finally bag in the league and take his chance to stay in the side. The Verdict Admiral Muskwe has been a loss for Luton, with the striker looking a solid signing over the summer. He’s young and has the potential to get even better and it’s a shame that he has been sidelined just as it looked like he would get some regular action. The forward has worked well to recover from his injury and could be back in the fold soon though. It’s a boost for the Hatters who will need as many bodies available to them and strength in depth to be able to launch an attack on the play-off spots – and Muskwe will soon be able to help them do just that.