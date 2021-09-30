Luton Town 5-0 Coventry City: FLW reports as The Hatters run riot in Bedfordshire

Luton Town raced into a three-goal lead for the second time in as many home games, with Elijah Adebayo converting from the penalty spot in the third minute to open the scoring.

Harry Cornick nodded in a second in the 15th minute, before he turned provider to tee up Luke Berry for a third on the half-hour mark.

Adebayo tapped home from James Bree’s cross to give The Hatters a four-goal lead going into half time, with Cornick capitalising on some sloppy defending to add a fifth in the 58th minute.

Bursting out the blocks very quickly, it was the hosts who dominated the early exchanges of the game, with the forward pair of Cornick and Adebayo causing chaos.

It was the latter who opened the scoring from the penalty spot, after he had done excellently well to get around Jake Clarke-Salter, before the defender dragged him down.

The Hatters continued to threaten on the counter-attack, turning defence into attack very quickly, with Luke Berry and Jordan Clark becoming rather influential.

Berry nearly made it two for The Hatters with a quarter of an hour played, when he nodded wide after Kal Naismith nodded on Cornick’s long throw.

Three minutes later, and the lead was doubled. It appeared that Luton had squandered a short corner routine, however, Jordan Clark managed to recycle the ball back into the area, with Naismith laying it on a plate for Cornick who nodded home from inside six yards.

After a completely dominant first 30 minutes from the home side, Coventry started to settle and enjoy some spells of possession.

Viktor Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn started to see a little bit more success as the half wore on, with the former causing problems with runs in behind.

However, Adebayo netted his second of the night, and his fifth of the season on the stroke of half time, sweetly connecting with Bree’s cross, after the full-back’s double movement was enough to create space on the right flank.

Coventry enjoyed more possession in Luton’s half at the start of the second half, with Gyokeres drifting out to the left to cause The Hatters’ defence some problems.

In the 58th minute, Cornick grabbed his second of the game, inflicting further damage on the scoreline when the forward was gifted the opportunity to convert from inside of the area, after excellent pressing from Berry.

Luton continued to mount the pressure on Coventry as the second half wore on, continuing to turn the defence around for the forward two to latch onto.

The visitors struggled to conjure up any sort of response in the latter stages of the game, with Luton seeing the game out impressively.