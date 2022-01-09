Luton Town 4-0 Harrogate Town: FLW reports as the Hatters claim big FA Cup win

Luton Town progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup by securing a 4-0 victory over Harrogate Town, in a match that certainly was not straightforward for the Championship outfit.

Elijah Adebayo opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he turned and unleashed an effort from outside the area and beyond Mark Oxley in the Harrogate goal.

Cameron Jerome doubled the Hatters’ advantage five minutes after the break when he managed to tap home from Carlos Mendes Gomes’ well-placed cross.

Luton scored twice in the last 15 minutes to seal the victory with Kal Naismith and Luke Berry both chipping in with clever finishes to take advantage of an excellent second half.

It was the League Two side who started the livelier of the two teams in Bedfordshire, with Jack Muldoon, Lewis Page and Luke Armstrong linking well in the final third.

The Hatters started to show their quality after they were pinned into their own defensive third in the opening exchanges, as Jerome and Adebayo started to dominate the aerial battle, whilst Amari’i Bell enjoyed some space on the left wing.

Harrogate continued to enjoy some good spells of possession as the half wore on, and in the 16th minute Ryan Fallowfield flashed an effort across goal without reward.

The hosts took the lead with 19 minutes on the clock, when Adebayo turned and fired into the back of the net from outside of the area, after latching onto Jerome’s flick-on.

Despite going a goal down, the visitors carried on in the same manner and dominated the football with Fallowfield remaining a constant threat from right-back.

Luton though, started to get the ball down and compile some well-worked attacking moves of their own as the first half progressed but the first half had a distinct lack of clear-cut chances.

They would however, double their advantage shortly after half time, to really take control of the scoreline.

Cameron Jerome netted his first goal in Luton colours in the 50th minute, when he was at the right place to finish off a well-constructed attacking move, with Carlos Mendes Gomes providing the assist.

From that point on, it was the Hatters who grew the more comfortable and started to show their two-tier superiority.

Brahima Diarra was unable to convert a glorious chance in the 77th minute when slipped through by Armstrong, with his effort sliding agonisingly past the post, the visitors were made to pay for that missed chance just moments later.

Naismith added a third and sealed Luton’s place in the fourth round draw with an excellent dink over the onrushing Oxley after his initial effort was blocked.

Armstrong nearly added a consolation goal in the 85th minute but James Shea reacted brilliantly to palm the ball away for a corner.

The returning Luke Berry completed the scoring in the 88th minute after excellent wing play from Fred Onyedinma to seal a win that was arguably more comfortable for Luton on the scoreboard, than on the pitch.