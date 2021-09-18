Luton Town 3-3 Swansea City: FLW reports as The Swans fight back from three goals down

Swansea City came back from three goals down to secure a 3-3 draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters took the lead in the seventh minute when Luke Berry volleyed home from inside the area, before Elijah Adebayo made it two from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

The striker then added his second in the 24th minute, when he tapped home from a yard, after good work from James Bree.

The Swans pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute when Jamie Paterson’s deflected strike found the back of the net. Oliver Ntcham then fired in from 25 yards to set up a tense few minutes around the ground.

Joel Piroe then arrowed in an equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time, completing an exceptional comeback from The Swans.

Luton were almost immediately on the front foot from kick off, with The Hatters pressing their visitors who struggled to keep possession in the early exchanges.

Harry Cornick, who was causing the Swansea defence all sorts of problem in the first 15 minutes, beat the offside trap and latched onto Henri Lansbury’s perfectly-weighted through ball, which eventually led to a corner.

The Hatters opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Luke Berry acrobatically volleyed into the bottom corner after he reacted to quickest as Swansea failed to clear from Cornick’s long throw.

Luton were then awarded a penalty with 14 minute when Cornick got on the wrong side of Kyle Naughton, before the Swansea defender dragged down the Luton forward.

Elijah Adebayo converted from the penalty spot, giving The Hatters a commanding 2-0 advantage within 15 minutes.

The January signing then netted his second of the game, and Luton’s third, in the 24th minute, when he tapped home from James Bree’s pinpoint pass across the box.

It was an extremely dominant first half from the home side, and they nearly netted a fourth in the 34th minute. Kal Naismith clipped a ball over the Swansea defence, with Adebayo bearing down on the goal for his hat trick, but the forward flicked his effort wide of the target.

Swansea responded well after the break, with Joel Piroe, Oliver Ntcham and Ben Cabango all entering the fray immediately after the break.

Three minutes into the second half, Paterson struck finely to hit the bar from outside of the area, following a well-worked corner routine.

Cornick nearly got onto the scoresheet in the 58th minute, but he could only find the post after being teed up by Adebayo.

Swansea scored the goal that their pressure deserved in the 63rd minute, when Paterson fired in an effort from 20 yards, with a double deflection and Simon Sluga’ gloves not being enough to prevent a goal for the South Wales club.

The Swans continued to pile on the pressure as the second half progressed, their performance now a polar opposite to their display in the first 45, with Ethan Laird particularly enjoying space down the right flank.

Ntcham unleashed an absolute thunderbolt past Sluga in the 86th minute, setting up a tense finale at Kenilworth Road with his first goal since joining the club earlier this month

Piroe then equalised for The Swans in the 92nd minute, when he found the bottom corner from just outside of the area to secure a dramatic point for the visitors.