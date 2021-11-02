Luton Town 3-1 Middlesbrough: FLW reports as terrific second half display earns The Hatters victory

A prolific five minute spell proved to be the difference as Luton Town secured a 3-1 victory at home to Middlesbrough.

Josh Coburn tapped in to give the visitors into the lead in the 15th minute, with Boro the superior side heading into the break.

A revitalised Luton came out in the second half, with captain Sonny Bradley nodding home an equaliser in the 57th minute.

Strikes from Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick within five minutes of equalising helped Luton into a healthy 3-1 lead with half an hour left to play.

Luton started the brighter of the two teams, with their high-pressing and the availability of James Bree on the right flank helping the home side put some pressure on their visitors.

Bree flashed a couple of balls into the area during the early exchanges, but he was unable to find an orange shirt in the area.

Middlesbrough took the lead in the 15th minute through 18-year-old Coburn following a swift counter-attacking move from the visitors. Boro quickly broke through Luton’s midfield before Andraz Sporar fired a ball into the area from the right flank, teeing up the young forward with the goal at his mercy.

Four minutes later, Luton compiled a smooth attacking move of their own, with left centre-back Kal Naismith the architect of it all. The Scotsman linked up with Adebayo during a marauding run down the left hand side, before slotting Cornick through, but the forward’s feet were in a tangle and he was unable to get a shot off.

Boro restricted The Hatters to very little in the first half, with the away side dominating the midfield battle.

Luton had an opportunity to restore parity in the 41st minute, when Cornick gambled as Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu rose highest to knock the ball on, but the forward’s effort found itself narrowly wide of the target.

The Hatters had another chance to equalise on the stroke of half time, when Cornick’s long throw was flicked on by Reece Burke and somehow the ball did not cross the line, with onrushing Luton players unable to get a final touch.

Boro saw a lot of joy down the right flank in the first half, and immediately after the second half began, Isiah Jones managed to get around Dan Potts and get a ball into the area.

Luton captain Bradley got himself on the scoresheet in the 57th minute, when he was left unattended in the Middlesbrough box from Bree’s floated corner, with the defender making no mistake.

Three minutes later, and Luton found themselves 2-1 up. Mpanzu managed to keep an attack alive by chipping it in back towards Adebayo, with the towering forward having a blocked attempt before finding the back of the net with the second.

Completing a manic five-minute turnaround, Cornick extended the advantage for The Hatters, with the forward capitalising on Marcus Tavernier’s attempted back pass.

Luton managed to see the game out in a strong manner as the second half wore on, limiting Boro to very little in the final stages.