Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea: What happened? Who stood out? What is the mood?

Luton Town took Premier League giants Chelsea close in the FA Cup fifth round tie at Kenilworth Road last night but second half goals from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku were enough to ensure it was the Blues that march on into the quarter-finals.

Hatters fans will have been jubilant when they saw the draw – a big club at home – but they may have been happier still when their side went in 2-1 up at the break.

But despite the industry of Nathan Jones’ team, Chelsea fought back into the game after the break and their big-money strike force proved the difference to secure a 3-2 win.

What happened?

Things could hardly have started any better for the Hatters as they took the lead after two minutes to raise the roof at Kenilworth Road, with Reece Burke’s darting front post run allowing him to connect with Luke Berry’s inswinging corner and glance a header into the far corner.

Luton’s first setback came in the form of an injury 12 minutes later as Aston Villa loanee Jed Steer was stretchered off with an Achilles issue, with Harry Isted replacing him in goal.

Isted had no chance with Chelsea’s equaliser three minutes before the half-hour mark, as Saul Niguez arrived at the edge of the box and directed his effort into the bottom corner.

The 24-year-old produced a string of saves to keep the scores as the half wore on, however, and those interventions looked all the more important when Harry Cornick gave Luton the leave five minutes before the break.

The forward collected Carlos Mendez Gomes’ ball over the top before calmly poking it past the onrushing Kepa Arizzabalaga.

There’s no doubt that Nathan Jones was the happier of the managers at halftime but the World and European champions fought back after the break.

Werner levelled the scores in the 68th minute by stabbing the ball past Isted after a wonderful floated pass from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and then turned creator for Chelsea’s winner 10 minutes later.

The German drove into the box from the right flank before sending a probing ball across the six-yard box which Lukaku gleefully tapped in.

Who stood out?

Coming on 14 minutes into a cup tie against the European and World champions would be a test for any goalkeeper but Isted rose to the challenge.

The string of impressive saves he produced before Cornick’s goal in the first half, which included an impressive double save and full stretch effort to tip a Lukaku shot round the corner, kept his side in contention and he was reliable throughout the game.

You have to credit the collective effort from the Hatters outfield players but Cornick‘s hard running throughout and composed finish were certainly eye-catching while Gomes battled hard in the centre of the park.

Few would question the 23-year-old’s attacking talents but he showed his defensive qualities against the Blues as well – finishing with five tackles.

What is the mood?

Positive from a Luton perspective, which is no surprise given they went toe-to-toe with the European and World champions and were narrowly beaten.

Jones told club media after the game that his side had given “a wonderful account of ourselves” and added: “We’re on different planets resources wise so I’m so proud of the club, so proud of the group of players and proud of the supporters because we showed the team in good light.”

A place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup is what the Kenilworth Road faithful will have wanted but it seems they were impressed by their team’s display…

Very proud of that performance. Up the Luton. — Scott (@ScottLTFC) March 2, 2022

Class performance that from the boys though, onto Saturday play like that and we’re looking good. You hattteeerrrsssss — Callum (@ltfc_callum) March 2, 2022