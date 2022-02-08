Luton Town 2-1 Barnsley: FLW reports as Hatters edge closer to the play-off positions

Luton Town made further strides towards the Championship play-off positions with a battling 2-1 victory at home to Barnsley.

Allan Campbell opened the scoring for the hosts via a major scramble in the Barnsley box following a James Bree corner that caused havoc.

However, the Yorkshire outfit would equalise through Carlton Morris prior to the break before an Elijah Adebayo penalty sealed the points for Nathan Jones’ men.

Despite the goalscoring issues currently ongoing at Barnsley, it was the visitors who created a glorious opening after just 40 seconds when a well-worked passing move saw Domingos Quina sent clear, but, he took the ball slightly too far past James Shea that narrowed his angle down on goal.

The bottom-placed Tykes completely restricted the play-off chasing hosts in the first 15 minutes and when they won possession they broke with pace and caused the Luton defence several problems.

Yet, the Hatters managed to grow into the game as the first half progressed, with the pace of Harry Cornick and the intelligence of Bree helping them to carve through the Barnsley defence on a couple of occasions.

Luton then took the lead in the 29th minute when Bree’s corner created carnage in the area, with Campbell eventually being credited with the goal, although Gabe Osho wheeled away celebrating thinking the goals was his.

Morris levelled the scoring for the visitors in the 44th minute, with the 26-year-old finishing off a swift counter-attacking move that started with a glorious throw from Brad Collins.

After a drab start to the second half, Cornick nearly put the Hatters back in front when he was unable to steer Amari’i Bell’s cross goalwards.

However, Jones’ side did take the lead just four minutes later, when Adebayo calmly converted from the penalty spot after Collins fouled Fred Onyedinma in the area, a minute after the lively winger came on.

The hosts managed to take control immediately after Adebayo’s strike, with Onyedinma proving to be a nuisance on the left flank.

Campbell found himself close to doubling the Hatters’ advantage with 75 minutes on the clock, when he did incredibly well to get on the end of Onyedinma’s deflected cross in acrobatic fashion, however, his headed effort looped over the bar.

The visitors were unable top produce anything meaningful in the closing stages, with Luton holding out for an important three points in their push for securing a top-six spot.