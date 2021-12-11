Luton Town 1-1 Fulham: FLW reports as the Cottagers are forced to settle for fourth successive draw

Fulham were confined to a fourth successive draw at Kenilworth Road this afternoon, after a strong Luton Town display in the second half.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring for the visitors when he was presented with the easiest of his 22 Championship goals thus far, tapping in from a yard out after Tosin Adarabioyo was denied on the line.

Elijah Adebayo levelled the scoring in the 62nd minute for the Hatters when he headed in from James Bree’s out-swinging free-kick.

From the very beginning, Fulham displayed their confidence and ability to deal with the high press, with Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo starting attacks from deep.

Joe Bryan had the first opportunity of the game when he found himself with space on the edge of the area, but his powerful effort flashed the wrong side of James Shea’s post.

Luton saw little joy in the opening exchanges, with the visitors keeping possession expertly and territorially dominating.

Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute through club talisman Mitrovic, when the forward netted what was his 22nd of the season, tapping in from inside the six-yard box after Adarabioyo was denied on the line by Sonny Bradley.

The visitors continued to control the ball and work Luton beyond their opener, with their quick passing and intelligent movement proving to be too much for the Hatters to handle.

However, Luton managed to end the half the better side, with Admiral Muskwe and Jordan Clark starting to receive the ball in-between the midfield and defence.

Muskwe nearly restored parity at Kenilworth Road with 39 minutes on the clock, when the forward cut in from the left flank before firing an effort into the side netting.

Luton started the second half as brightly as they ended the first, with the forward combination of Muskwe and Adebayo causing problems for the Fulham defence.

Fulham struggled to find their rhythm early in the second half, with the Luton faithful feeding off several misplaced passes.

Luton deservedly equalised in the 62nd minute when Elijah Adebayo netted his 10th league goal of the season, nodding home from James Bree’s pinpoint free-kick on the right wing.

The Hatters’ equaliser immediately created a rather end-to-end 10 minutes, with both teams threatening in the final third without reward.

Luton nearly secured all three points in the 88th minute following a wonderful solo run from centre-back Kal Naismith, a period of play that ended up with the centre-back playing in Bree, but the full-back was unable to steer his effort on target and the game finished level, meaning Fulham stay top, but with their lead over the play-off places reduced to five points.