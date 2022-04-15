Luton Town 1-0 Nottingham Forest: FLW report as Hatters edge entertaining clash

Luton Town strengthened their push for a Championship play-off place via a 1-0 victory over high-flying Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Nathan Jones’ side capitalised on a dominant first half display, when Kal Naismith converted from the penalty spot after Jack Colback was judged to have handled the ball in the area.

It was the hosts who started off the front foot when Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick forced Tobias Figueiredo into an unfavourable position inside his own box with just two minutes on the clock, but the central defender eventually escaping with a goal kick in his team’s favour.

Luton then had a penalty appeal waved away in the sixth minute when Adebayo managed to turn Joe Worrall twice, before the towering forward left appealing for a hand ball decision.

It was again the Hatters who went close to an opener just two minutes later, with Fred Onyedinma profiting off Djed Spence’s attempted clearance, but his effort was matched by the onrushing Brice Samba.

After Luton’s bright start, Lewis Grabban was presented with an opportunity in the 12th minute after excellent hold up play from Keinan Davis, with James Shea getting a strong glove to deny the returning forward.

Luton’s strong start to the first 45 continued as the half wore on, but despite long spells of pressure, they were unable to create anything too clear-cut.

The Hatters deservingly took the lead eight minutes before half time when Kal Naismith coolly converted from the penalty spot, after Jack Colback was judged to have handled the ball in the area.

Djed Spence thought he level the scoring three minutes into the second half when he was flying down the right flank, but the linesman flagged rule his eventual strike out.

The Reds certainly improved at the start of the second 45, with nothing to immediately show for it.

Keinan Davis’ physicality and intelligence caused the Hatters problems early in the second half, with the forward impressing when he got the ball into feet.

Minutes after coming on Philip Zinckernagel almost restored parity, however, he was unable to get enough power on his headed effort from Brennan Johnson’s floated cross.

Two minutes later, James Garner fired over the crossbar after excellent work from Djed Spent eon the right flank.

Luton captain Sonny Bradley was shown a red card in the 77th minute for a second yellow, when he bundled over Sam Surridge who was bearing down on goal, setting up a tense finale for the home faithful.

With Forest looking to take full advantage of possessing an extra man, Zinckernagel’s curling effort came back off the post after an excellent bit of skill from the Dane, whislt Johnson’s follow up was eventually cleared.

Elijah Adebayo nearly doubled the Hatters advantage in the 89th minute after he was picked out by Amari’i Bell, with the forward managing to get past Worrall before cutting back inside and firing an effort that was saved by Samba.