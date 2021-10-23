Luton Town 1-0 Hull City: FLW reports as The Hatters edge to victory

Luton Town managed to keep a seventh clean sheet of the season to earn three points against Hull City, inflicting further misery on The Tigers.

Elijah Adebayo nodded home in the 17th minute from Fred Onyedinma’s pinpoint cross to give The Hatters all three points, with the home side having to really dig deep late into play.

Luke Berry was on the end of the first chance of the game after just four minutes, when he managed to get a shot away after Elijah Adebayo powered through the Hull City defence, but the midfielder was denied by a combination of a block and the post.

Adebayo caused the Hull defence in the early exchanges, but Luton found it difficult to piece together much in the final third.

However, it was The Hatters who struck first, with Adebayo heading home for his seventh goal of the Championship season in the 17th minute.

Fred Onyedinma, who did not see too much of the ball in the first 15 minutes, was sent down the left flank by Amari’i Bell, with the former Wycombe Wanderers man cutting and sending a cross to the far post where Adebayo nodded into the roof of the net.

Hull responded relatively well to going a goal down, but not in terms of creating chances for an opener. They started to press with more purpose and keep the ball better immediately after Adebayo’s goal.

The Hatters nearly doubled their lead in the 38th minute when Onyedinma’s cross was chested into the path of Glen Rea by Matt Ingram in the Hull goal, however the shot-stopper managed to deny Luton’s midfielder with an excellent reactionary save.

In what was a relatively slow start to the second half from both sides, Jordan Clark saw a shot saved by Ingram after good work from second half substitute Cameron Jerome.

Josh Magennis narrowly nodded wide from Lewis Coyle cross towards the near post in the 66th minute, with Hull continuing to peg Luton back.

Tom Eaves squandered a glorious chance for Hull to get back into the game. Jacob Greaves defence-splitting ball caused confusion in Luton’s backline and Simon Sluga.

After a deflection the ball fell to second half substitute Tom Eaves, but he was unable to cut the ball back to a teammate with Luton’s shot-stopper out of position.

Reece Burke nodded wide from James Bree’s in-swinging corner in the 88th minute after being introduced as a late substitute against his former club.

Greg Docherty saw his effort flash wide of Sluga’ right post in the first minute of stoppage time, with no Hull players running in for an easy tap in.

Luton had to withstand late Hull pressure, but a lack of cutting edge proved to be the difference in the end.