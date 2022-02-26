Luton Town 1-0 Derby County: FLW reports as Danny Hylton earns the Hatters all three points

Luton Town managed to make further strides towards securing a play-off spot come May, with a 1-0 victory over Derby County.

Danny Hylton came off the bench to fire the hosts into the lead midway through the second half, with the experienced forward latching onto Cameron Jerome’s header, in what proved to be the only goal of the game.

It was the visitors who started on the front foot when Jason Knight managed to beat the offside trap in the third minute, with his cutback being fired over by Colin Kazim-Richards-Richards.

Elijah Adebayo caused a couple of problems in the early exchanges, using his physicality to great effect against Lee Buchanan and Curtis Davies.

Neither side were able to create anything clear-cut early on in Bedfordshire, as set-pieces were proving to the best weapon for both teams, with Ravel Morrison seeing his free-kick fly over the bar with 14 minutes on the clock.

Trying the same corner-kick routine that saw the Hatters score their second at Stoke City during the week, Adebayo was unable to steer his header in the 33rd minute in the way of the goal.

In the 42nd minute, Adebayo was presented with a good opportunity to break the deadlock, however, he opted to go with his foot, instead of his head.

Luton’s towering front man caused chaos during the first 45 minutes, with Kazim-Richards playing a similar role for the Rams.

With the start of the second half following a similar pattern to the first half, it was once again the visitors who neared the opening in the 53rd minute, when Jed Steer got a glove on Max Bird’s strike to tap the ball onto the bar.

Four minutes later, Reece Burke nearly ended a marauding run down the right flank with a cross that sailed into the back of the net, however, Ryan Allsop managed to guide the ball over the bar.

Luton managed to go a up a gear 15 minutes into the second half, with Danny Hylton and Cameron Jerome coming on to add an additional level of physicality to the game.

And in the 67th minute, the two substitutes combined, when Jerome knocked the ball down into Danny Hylton’s path, with the experienced forward taking a touch to the side before finding the bottom corner with a composed strike.

Burke nearly doubled Luton’s advantage five minutes later, when the central defender’s sweet strike hit the outside of the net.

James Bree nearly got his name on the scoresheet with 83 minutes on the clock, but his effort was directed straight at Allsop, after great work from Fred Onyedinma to turn his man.

The Hatters nearly extended their lead from the following corner, with Tom Lockyer heading back across goal to Cameron Jerome, but the 35-year-old’s header was well-saved by Allsop.

The hosts defended resolutely to ensure all three points, with a strong second half strengthening the Hatters’ play-off push even more.