Luton Town 0-0 Sheffield United: FLW reports as Blades secure a draw away in Bedfordshire

Luton Town and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road this afternoon in an entertaining affair between the two sides.

The Blades started brightly, enjoying lots of early possession but were unable to carve out any clear-cut opportunities. With a minute on the clock United’s full-backs combined, with George Baldock nodding Rhys Norrington-Davies’ cross over the bar.

Kal Naismith picked up the game’s first yellow card in the sixth minute, for a late tackle on McBurnie.

McBurnie, who was heavily involved in the opening exchanges, saw his effort flash wide of the goal in the tenth minute, after latching onto Naismith’s clearance.

The Hatters were restricted to breaking out from the back in the opening 15 minutes, but burst into life in the 16th minute, when Elijah Adebayo pulled out to the left-wing, before flashing a low-cross into the box.

A minute later, The Hatters compiled a good forward move, but the aforementioned Adebayo missed his opportunity to get a strike away.

Both teams continued to enjoy long spells in control of the ball as the game continued, however, the theme of being unable to create any chances of note, also continued.

Harry Cornick’s long throw into the area in the 34th minute caused problems for The Blades defence, but the slight deflection taken of a United player did not trouble Wes Foderingham in goal.

The referee Andy Davies added four minutes onto the first half, and that was seemingly when Luton seriously started to mount pressure on the visitors.

The Hatters picked up from where they left off from in the second half, with Naismith causing problems on the wing after remaining up after a corner.

Responding well after a strong open 10 minutes from The Town, Jokanovic’s men created an opportunity of their own, with McBurnie heading over from Jayden Bogle’s perfectly-weighted cross.

Harry Cornick nearly opened the scoring on the hour mark, with his effort from inside the box hitting the bar, following a mistake from Foderingham with the ball at his feet.

Four minutes later, Fred Onyedinma found the side-netting with a piledriver of an effort with his weaker left foot, ending a well put-together Luton move.

Five minutes before time, Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster worked themselves into excellent positions, but both deliveries were unable to cause the Luton defence any harm.

A minute later, James Bree tried his luck from 25 yards out, with his effort only just curling past Foderingham’s right post.

