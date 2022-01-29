Luton Town 0-0 Blackburn Rovers: FLW reports as the Hatters and Rovers play out Kenilworth Road stalemate

Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers played out an entertaining goalless draw at Kenilworth Road this afternoon, with two of the division’s in-form teams striving for all three points all afternoon.

The Hatters started on the front foot, with the hosts pressing high and causing problems within Blackburn’s defensive line.

Headers from Henri Lansbury and Cameron Jerome were the closest Luton came in the opening exchanges but both efforts were comfortably saved by Thomas Kaminski in the Blackburn goal.

Sam Gallagher recorded the visitors first shot on target with 13 minutes on the clock, when the Rovers forward benefitted from a sloppy mistake within the Luton defence, but couldn’t beat Luton ‘keeper James Shea.

Luton continued to make things difficult for their high-flying visitors as the first half wore on, with Allan Campbell’s industrious pressing and Fred Onyedinma’s pace in behind being two causes for concern for the travellers.

Kal Naismith saw an effort fly narrowly past the post in the 29th minute, following a well-worked free-kick routine from the hosts, resulting in Jerome teeing up the Scotsman.

The Hatters went agonisingly close five minute before half time, when the ever-lively Onyedinma skipped through a couple of challenges before picking out Jerome, however, the experienced forward’s effort hit the post and fell kindly to Kaminski.

A couple of minutes into the second half, Buckley tested James Shea with a free kick from just outside the area, forcing the Luton goalkeeper to tip over for a corner.

However, it was the Hatters who once again got themselves on the front foot with James Bree testing Rovers’ resilience with a couple of inviting crosses into the visitor’s area.

Bradley Johnson was the next player to go close to opening the scoring in Bedfordshire, when his deflected effort from the edge of the area bounced narrowly past Shea’s post.

In a bid to turn a point into three, Jones replaced Onyedinma and Jerome with Harry Cornick and Admiral Muskwe, with the former making his first start in a couple of months after suffering from a calf injury.

In a similar kind of attempt to turn the draw into a victory, the visitors brought on Daniel Ayala up front, providing Rovers with a more direct route into the final third.

The Hatters made things difficult for the visitors in the closing stages with a succession of set-pieces, with Bree and Kal Naismith putting some testing crosses into the area, however, neither side were able to find an all-important winner, meaning Blackburn’s advantage over the play-off places is now just a single point.