Luton Towm star outlines similar traits Rob Edwards and Nathan Jones have

Luton Town’s Jordan Clark believes Nathan Jones and Rob Edwards’ energy and positivity are very similar, speaking to the Hatters’ media team.

When Jones left the club for Southampton in November, it was unclear whether the Hatters would still thrive considering how they fared when he departed the club following his first spell in 2019.

They did manage to win promotion from League One under the stewardship of the legendary Mick Harford in fairness, but Graeme Jones struggled to keep their head above water in the Championship and he was replaced by Jones in May 2020, with the Welshman managing to guide them to safety.

Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded in 1875! True False

Then going on to build on that with two top-half finishes during the next two seasons, finishing sixth last term and falling just short against Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-final, they established themselves as a solid outfit in the second tier.

They may not have made the best start to this season – but they were well on their way to climbing into the promotion mix at the time of his departure to the Saints in November.

Jones has already been sacked from that job on the south coast – but successor Edwards has managed to build on the good work that his predecessor had built up over a long period of time and is currently on course to guide the Hatters to the play-offs.

Comparing the two managers, Clark said: “With the new manager, Rob, coming in it’s been great.

“He’s very similar to Nathan in that he’s very energetic, very positive around the place and he’s stamped his ideas on us with the coaching staff, but I just feel like we are in a real, real good place and the lads are relishing every game that comes now.”

The Verdict:

Edwards has come in and done extremely well to fill the void created by Jones’ departure because the Hatters could have easily declined following a period of real stability under the ex-Stoke City and Southampton boss.

However, Edwards did well to recover from his sacking at Watford and could potentially be using that as fuel as he looks to guide his current club to a top-six finish.

It’s a shame that a top-two finish looks unlikely at this point because they will want to be aiming as high as possible to avoid looking over their shoulder – but you would back them to remain reasonably consistent considering they finish at the top end of the division last term.

They still have plenty of work to do – but they are picking up points consistently and that can only bode well for the future.

Already having a promotion on his CV from his time at Forest Green Rovers, Edwards knows what it takes to keep a team at the top end of the table, even if he didn’t make the greatest start to life at Watford earlier this term.

Perhaps the manager’s role at Vicarage Road is a poisoned chalice though considering Slaven Bilic’s recent sacking. And it’s not as if Edwards had a great deal of time to put his stamp on the squad in Hertfordshire.