Middlesbrough's 2-2 draw with Bristol City on Easter Monday leaves them eight points back from the automatic promotion places, which has launched debate over who they'd prefer to avoid in the Championship play-offs.

Last week, Michael Carrick's side still held hopes of catching Sheffield United in the race for the top two but a defeat to Burnley and a draw against City across the Easter period leaves them some way behind the Blades with just five games left to play.

Who could Middlesbrough face in the Championship play-offs?

With United still in a commanding position in the automatic promotion race, third-place Luton Town and Boro, in fourth, are the two sides that look the most likely to be in the play-offs.

Below them, the race is still very tight for the final two places.

As things stand, Boro would face fifth-place Millwall in the play-offs - playing the first leg at The Den and then heading back to the Riverside for the decider - while Luton would face Blackburn Rovers, who are in sixth.

Seventh-placed Preston North End have made up a lot of ground of late and can't be ruled out while Norwich City, Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion and Watford will all still hold hopes of fighting their way into the play-off spots before the season ends.

Who do Middlesbrough fans want to play and avoid in the play-offs?

With a top six finish now the most likely eventuality, Boro supporters have been debating which teams they'd want to face in the play-offs and who they want to avoid.

Luton seem to be a side that many are keen to steer clear of...

While Norwich are a popular choice as well...

But some are confident they'll beat any opposition...