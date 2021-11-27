Luton manager Nathan Jones makes honest claim about Cardiff City

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has acknowledged just how tough a game his team faces against Cardiff City later this afternoon.

Despite Cardiff’s struggles this season, Jones is predicting a tricky encounter against the Bluebirds.

Cardiff would have been aspiring to be closer to the play-offs this season rather than the bottom three, but a club record eight defeats in a row under Mick McCarthy saw them plummet towards the relegation zone.

New manager Steve Morison has recovered some form for Cardiff but has struggled to get his side performing for the full 90 minutes of a game.

His side are the only side in the Championship this season not to have scored in the first half of a game, but that hasn’t stopped Jones from acknowledging the threats they pose.

He told Luton Today: “I think the biggest thing about the Championship is if you start expecting stuff, you get punched on the nose, that’s the way the Championship is.

“It’ll be tough game, a really tough game and any Championship game is tough, any time you come up against Cardiff it’s tough, so we know what to expect.

“They have a very, very good squad.” Jones also acknowledged Cardiff’s better away form does make the game more tricky for the Hatters: “I think they’ve got 11 points away, seven at home, so their away form has been better than their home. Some teams find it easier to play away from home than they do at home, but we’re not one of those. “Our home I would imagine is better than our away, they’re both on the line, so let’s see.” The Verdict Luton do face a tough task against Cardiff, however, Luton have shown this season they can mix it with the best teams. One thing that has let them down recently and throughout the season is taking big chances at key times in games. Before QPR scored their two goals last week, Luton had big chances before each which could have swung momentum their way. It wasn’t to be and Luton lost and that’s been a key factor in holding Luton back from being closer to the play-offs. It’s something that Jones will certainly address, but his side can’t afford any complacency here against Cardiff.