Luton Town

Luton issue blunt response as clubs try to cure enforced boredom

Published

11 mins ago

on

Luton Town savagely rejected a request by York City for a game of connect four via Twitter on Sunday, much to the amusement of fans of the Bedfordshire club.

Since the football season was suspended clubs have been finding innovative ways to pass the time, with connect four a growing favourite on Twitter.

However, when the official York account challenged Luton to a game, the Championship club shut them down.

Luton and York have a long-standing rivalry, meeting a number of times in the National League playoffs over the last decade.

The Hatters are currently 23rd in the Championship table with nine games to play, six points adrift of survival.

York meanwhile, are top of the National League North with a two point gap ahead of second-placed Kings Lynn Town.

Six matches were played this weekend in the National League North, although York’s fixture with Altrincham was postponed.

Here are some of the best responses from supporters…


