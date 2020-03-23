Luton hero Scott Oakes reveals key to hat-trick that sealed FA Cup semi-final

Former Luton Town attacker Scott Oakes has re-lived his famous hat-trick against West Ham United that saw the Hatters earn a place in the 1994 FA Cup semi-finals, in an interview with Luton Today.

After a 0-0 draw at Upton Park, Luton won the replay 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to set up a semi-final at Wembley against Chelsea.

The Hammers went ahead in the first half but fell behind following two Oakes goals either side of half time.

Ian Bishop brought it back to 2-2 on the hour mark, but with 15 minutes to play Oakes sealed a famous win for the Hatters after running half the length of the pitch.

“In my mind, I knew where I was taking it and managed to connect with it really sweetly and placed it exactly where I wanted it to go,” he said.

“It (nerves) doesn’t really (affect you). I know where I’m going and know what I wanted to do before I even got there.

“So it wasn’t, ‘there was a chance of a hat-trick,’ it wasn’t, ‘this is going to put us in the lead and we’re going to go through,’ I’m just concentrating on where I’m going to go, where I’m taking the ball and where I want to place it, that was all.” Luton have been to the FA Cup semi-finals four times in their history, but have only reached the final once, back in 1959. The verdict Oakes’ hat-trick was one of the great moments in Luton’s history and represents the last time Luton reached the semi-final. Since the 1994 season, the Hatters have only been as far as round five once. However, the club have been on the rise in recent seasons and if they can save themselves from relegation this term, they could be looking at a brighter future.