Luton figure makes Hull City admission after Tigers slip to Kenilworth Road defeat

A third straight defeat means Hull City now sit second bottom in the Championship after their 1-0 lost away at Luton on Saturday.

Elijah Adibayo headed the only goal of the game after 17 minutes leaving Grant McCann’s side without an away goal since beating Preston 4-1 in the opening game of the season.

Hull had a lacklustre first half but improved hugely in the second half, pinning Luton back for long periods but struggled to make the break through.

Hull’s second half performance should give Tigers fans something positive to take away from their defeat. Opposition manager Nathan Jones singled out his opponents for praise, telling the Hull Daily Mail: “Credit to them [Hull], they really had a go and we had to see the game out and I thought we did that well.

“We had to use the squad, but any win in the Championship is tough to do. Second half was far more even and we lost a little bit more control than we would have liked, but we had to defend properly late on as they really went for it.”

The defeat now means Hull have won just once in their last six games and are two points from safety in the Championship table.

Grant McCann’s side are next in action when they host Coventry City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Hull have struggled all season. Barring the opening game of the season, they just haven’t convinced.

Preparation for the season was hampered by a transfer embargo which looks to be really impacting this squad now as it lacks the necessary Championship experience.

With speculation of a takeover, the managerial situation will not be resolved any time soon which means the negative atmosphere surrounding the club may continue until resolved.

On the pitch meanwhile, you feel the Tigers simply have to build on that second half performance – if not result – against Luton, if they are to have a chance of avoiding a swift relegation back to League One this season.