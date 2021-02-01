Luton and Stoke close to striking deal with manager keen on reunion

Luton Town are close to signing Stoke City winger Tom Ince on loan, according to Sky Sports Rob Dorsett.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at Stoke this term and has not featured since the turn of the year.

It seems he could be on the move before the 11pm deadline for transfers this evening with Nathan Jones eyeing a reunion.

Dorsett has reported that Luton are close to a loan deal for Ince, with Jones keen to sign the player that he managed during his time in charge of Stoke.

It is understood that the Potters are keen to get the winger off their wage bill.

Ince has proven a dangerous player in the Championship in the past, particularly during spells at Blackpool and Derby County, but has struggled to recreate that sort of form over the past 18 months.

It’s been a relatively quiet month from the Hatters perspective, with Kal Naismith the only signing so far.

The Verdict

This could be a really interesting move.

Ince’s career seems to have stalled at Stoke and he’s not looked the threat we know he can offer over the past 18 months.

If Jones can get him playing at the sort of level that he did with Derby and Blackpool earlier on in his career, this could be a fantastic addition.

A fresh start could be just what Ince needs, while getting him off the wage bill would be a boost for the Potters.

It would work for all parties, only time will tell if the deal will be done in time.