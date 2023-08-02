Blackburn Rovers are finally set to relinquish their control of Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski after a three-year spell at Ewood Park - with reports suggesting that the Belgian has agreed a move to Luton Town.

Kaminski joined Blackburn back in the summer of 2020 in what was considered a coup from Belgian top-flight side Gent, and he had been an ever-present under Tony Mowbray until the arrival of Jon Dahl Tomasson. But with Luton achieving promotion in an incredible campaign, the Bedfordshire-based side have had to pick up a new goalkeeper after the loan deal of Ethan Horvath expired.

As a result, they've settled on Kaminski to make all the difference in their first season in the top-flight for over 30 years - with a deal being agreed to take him down south.

What does the report on Thomas Kaminski say?

According to The Athletic, Luton have finally agreed a fee in the region of £2.5million plus add-ons for Kaminski's signing. A medical has been scheduled with the Hatters in a move that will see the Belgian move to Kenilworth Road ahead of the new Premier League season.

With Ethan Horvath spending last season on loan at the recently promoted Championship outfit, the report further states that Rob Edwards' men failed to take up their option to sign the American goalkeeper for £1.5m from Nottingham Forest despite coming up trumps for them throughout the season with 44 second-tier appearances.

Kaminski is set to end a three-year stint with Blackburn, having joined them in 2020 from Belgian Pro League side KAA Gent. Having been involved in the Belgian national team set-up seven times, the former Anderlecht stopper has yet to make an appearance for his country.

How are Blackburn Rovers preparing to replace Thomas Kaminski?

The Belgian started last season in fine form for the Lancashire club, though after a run of just three wins from 10 games around the Christmas period, the 30-year-old failed to make another appearance for Rovers - with Aynsley Pears instead taking the reigns for the second half of the season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s switch up was evidently in vein as the Ewood Park outfit failed to make the play-offs after some poor late-season form, though up until Kaminski’s exit from the first-team, he had only missed five league appearances from the start of the 2020/21 period before Pears’ entry.

Reports have suggested that Rovers are expected to win the race to sign goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt from Norwegian side Odd - after he failed to show for a medical with Danish giants Brondby.

He is clearly a player who has been on Tomasson’s radar as a result of his Scandinavian roots - and with only two sides having conceded fewer than Odd despite them sitting in mid-table, it has sparked Blackburn with the chance to sign him.

Norwegian outlet Nettavisen claims that Blackburn’s late interest was the reason for Wahlstedt pulling the plug on a move to Brondby, with the former Premier League champions set to offer £600,000 for his services.