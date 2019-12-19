Luton ace reveals inspiration in Hatters training

Luton Town midfielder Luke Berry has said that he takes inspiration from teammate Izzy Brown in training, as he tries to learn his new number ten role at the club.

Berry, 27, had played just 15-minutes of Championship football before December – he’s now started every game for the Hatters this month.

In the last two he’s played at the tip of Luton’s midfield diamond, with Izzy Brown sustaining a serious hamstring injury in the 7-0 thumping at Brentford at the end of last month.

But Berry has come out and expressed his admiration for Brown, who arrived at Kenilworth Road on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Berry told Dunstable Today:

“Its been good watching him to understand that role, he works all the time, works hard, but sometimes he doesn’t even move.

“So it’s understanding just where to move, drifting off their defensive midfielder and it does help me at times as I’ve played defensive midfield.

“So I know what annoys me when I’m playing against a number 10, and I know what hurts me, what I can do to him, it’s just learning different things like that.”

Berry has been at Luton for the last three seasons now having previously been at Cambridge United. He played an important role in helping his team to the League One title last season but he’s barely played even a bit-part role so far in this one.

That though could be about to change and having started the last three in the Championship, Luton boss Graeme Jones may be starting to favour Berry in midfield.

The verdict

Brown is a quality player and one with plenty of technical and attacking ability. He’s destined to go on to great things in football and for Berry, a more senior pro to say that he watches Brown in training, it’s quite the compliment from the 27-year-old.

It’s not known how long Brown will be out for but it doesn’t look great for the Chelsea man, and it could hand Berry an extended run in the Luton first-team.