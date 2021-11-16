Luongo starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Plymouth Argyle tonight in the FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Plymouth Argyle tonight for the first round replay after the two sides could not be separated in their first FA Cup meeting at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s side managed to rescue a late point on Saturday as they fought back from 1-0 down and secured an important point. That extended the Owls’ unbeaten run to ten matches in all competitions which is a strong run of form, but there have been far too many draws during that period.

The Owls missed the chance to avenge their 3-0 defeat in the league at Plymouth from earlier in the campaign when they were held to a goalless draw at Hillsborough in the first meeting.

Tonight’s reverse fixtures offers them a chance to secure a victory against a side that are currently sat second in the League One table.

The winner of this replay will be set to face a game away from home against either League Two Rochdale or National League Notts County. Therefore, both teams will feel that they have a good chance of making it into the third round where they could face Premier League opposition if they secure a win tonight.

Moore is facing a number of injury issues ahead of the game with the Owls’ squad really stretched hedging into this game, as a result, it will be interesting to see what sort of side he names to face the Pilgrims in this replay.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the starting XI Moore could name for the Owls at Plymouth…

It will be a matter of making some changes to the side to freshen things up for Moore against Plymouth, but he is limited in how many changes he can make due to injury issues to the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Lee Gregory, Jack Hunt, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson.

In goal, Joe Wildsmith will keep his place in the side for the third successive match in all competitions with Bailey Peacock-Farrell still away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

1 of 30 Kadeem Harris Yes No

At right-wing-back, Moore might choose to hand a rest to Theo Corbeanu after his recent run of starts for the Owls and if he does that then Callum Paterson is likely to move back into that position as he did when the two sides met in the first game. While Olamide Shodipo could keep his place down the left to build his fitness and match sharpness.

In the back three, Moore’s options are limited thanks to the number of injuries the Owls are dealing with at present. As a result, it might have to be the same trio of Chey Dunkley, Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson that played on Saturday against Gillingham.

In the midfield, Barry Bannan could well be rested and if he is then that might offer a chance for Massimo Luongo to make a start as he aims to rebuild his match sharpness. While he could be joined by both Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Wing.

Upfront, Saido Berahino could lead the line as he did in the first meeting with Florian Kamberi also likely to keep his place in the side in the absence of Gregory.