Lund, Payne & Telford named on FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month shortlist

The League Two season shows no signs of slowing down, with the battles at both ends of the fourth tier table heating up despite the abject weather and drop in temperature.

There was some red hot performances in November and six of the best have been nominated for the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award.

The vote is now open and runs until 9am tomorrow, here’s why each player on the shortlist deserves your vote.

All stats courtesy of Whoscored.

The Defenders

Nominees: Stephen McLaughlin, Carl Piergianni

Mansfield Town continued their rise up the League Two in November and the performances of defender Stephen McLaughlin have been a key part of why.

The left-back has been an asset both defensively and in the final third, as his six tackles and one assist prove.

It’s been a difficult season so far for Oldham Athletic and last month was no different but centre-back Carl Piergianni continues to be their shining light.

The defender was solid defensively in November but it’s his contributions in the final third that have really caught the eye as he scored a goal and added three assists.

The Midfielders

Nominees: Matthew Lund, Jack Payne

Matthew Lund’s influence in the Salford City midfield cannot be underestimated and he was a key part of their strong form in November.

Lund scored two goals and added an assist as his side went unbeaten last month, taking eight points from four League Two games.

With seven points from three games, Swindon Town kept pace in the battle for automatic promotion last month and that was thanks in no small part to Jack Payne.

The 27-year-old continued to show his quality as both a goalscorer and a creator, scoring three times and making seven key passes.

The Forwards

Nominees: Matt Stevens, Dominic Telford

Forest Green Rovers are spoilt for choice when it comes to attacking talent but Matt Stevens’ recent form is impossible to ignore.

The 23-year-old took his goal tally for the season to double figures by scoring three goals from his 11 shots last month.

Can anyone stop Newport County striker Dominic Telford? It doesn’t seem that way at the moment.

He bagged four goals in four games in November, stretching his ridiculous recent run to 11 in seven games.