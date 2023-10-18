Highlights Archie Gray, the Leeds United player, is enjoying a breakout season in the Championship and has impressed former goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

While there is talk of a potential England call-up for Gray, Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes it is premature and unlikely.

Gray is only 17 years old and still has time to develop in younger age groups before potentially making it to the senior England squad in the future.

Archie Gray is enjoying a breakout season at Leeds United in the Championship under Daniel Farke.

His family name speaks for itself, as Gray's father, Andy, played for Leeds and his grandfather, Frank, was a member of the famous Don Revie era at Leeds. Frank also played alongside his brother, Archie's great uncle, Eddie - one of the best ever players in the club's history.

Archie, meanwhile, only made his return to any kind of competitive action six months after his last outing during the back-end of Leeds U-21's campaign last season, due to two injury issues with his toe and then his ankle earlier in the year.

It wasn't abundantly clear how involved he would be this season, as that potentially stunted his development slightly last year, but he has taken his chance at senior level with both hands.

He has played in all 13 of Leeds' games so far this season, starting 11 of them in either central-midfield or at right-back and has more than held his own so far in the second tier.

What has Paul Robinson said about Archie Gray?

His performances have even earnt him praise from former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who has tipped Leeds' starlet to be within an outside chance of getting on the plane to Germany next summer to travel with England to the Euros.

“My dark horse for the Euros squad, a real outsider from me, somebody I’ve watched regularly at Leeds United, Archie Gray,” said Robinson, via Yorkshire Live.

“Hasn’t played in the England under-21s yet, represented England at every level up to under-19s.

“He’s a regular for Daniel Farke in the Leeds side this year, and I expect him to make great strides in the next 12/18 months.”

Could Archie Gray get in England's EURO squad?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes the talk of a full England call-up are premature, especially when considering other players at a higher level who aren't in the squad as of yet.

He said: "Given Gray has only just started now to show his talents in the senior game and is playing in the second tier, I think it's outlandish to suggest he even stands a chance to get in Gareth Southgate's squad for next year.

"There are teenagers in the Premier League that are playing week in week out, such as Rico Lewis for example, and others that won't be in the reckoning yet. I don't see why Gray would be yet.

"As much as we need to be praising him for his immense talents and how well he has performed at such a young age under Farke, there has to be a point where we draw a line and listen to what Farke has been saying about being grounded and not piling too much pressure on him.

"Suggesting an England call-up, at the Euros no less, for a 17-year-old in the second tier is just lunacy for me. No chance."

The Archie Gray verdict?

It's not as though Leeds haven't had players receive England international recognition without players playing in the Premier League, as Kalvin Phillips was given his first call-up in 2020 when Leeds had just been promoted, before even kicking a ball as a top-flight player.

However, Kris is correct because talk of a call-up is premature, even with Gray on such a steep development curve at present. He is 17 and should rightly spend some time in the younger age groups. He has been recently capped at U-19 level, so the next natural step is the U-20 team.

England have some quality midfielders in their ranks but not a lot of quality depth behind the primary starting candidates, meaning it wouldn't be altogether surprising if Gray were to make the squad for the World Cup in a couple of years and certainly the Euros in 2028 in the UK and Ireland; however, the next tournament is a step too soon for him.