‘Lump in my throat’, ‘Classy’ – Many Leeds United fans react to Liam Cooper message

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has written an open letter to the Elland Road faithful ahead of the return of the 2019/20 Championship season, which has been well received by many fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites get their promotion push back underway with a trip to Cardiff City tomorrow, knowing that they a win will ensure they’re still top of the table by the end of the weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are one point clear of West Bromwich Albion and have a seven-point cushion over the play-offs with nine games remaining.

They’ll be cautious heading into the run-in after a late-season slump saw them miss out on promotion last season and a win against the Bluebirds would be the perfect start.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, Cooper penned an open letter to fans in the Yorkshire Evening Post, thanking them for their support and urging them to stay home during games.

He said: “On behalf of the first team squad, I wanted to say thank you for all the amazing messages of support we have received during these very difficult months.

“The way our supporters have got behind the club has been unbelievable to see and we all appreciate everything you have done for us. During this really difficult time for the whole world, as a club, we have come together to help each other.”

It has been 16 years since the Whites were last a Premier League side but they look frontrunners for promotion this term.

There’s still a long way to go but it appears excitement is building over the return of the Championship and Leeds’ potential return to the top flight.

The tricky 8-question Leeds United trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8? Have a go now!

1 of 8 What is Elland Road's current capacity? 37,690 37,790 37,890 37,990

Cooper’s letter appears to have drawn an excited response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Read their reaction here:

Can’t argue with that. Come on Leeds , let’s do this. — lee (@montyoxymoron) June 20, 2020

Had a lump in my throat then. Come coops, we are right behind you and the boys. We will not be there in person but we will all be there in heart and spirit with you #MOT #ALAW #LUFC — Michael Toye (@mikeytoye) June 20, 2020

Oh Captain,my Captain..Liam to you and all the players,Marcelo and staff,all the very best for the last nine games.

Let’s get it done.. come on Leeds..MOT. — tony morgan (@TonyBuddles) June 20, 2020

Classy — Denny Ryan (@albertcapillas) June 20, 2020

Well said coops…. now take us back to the promise land my boy!!!!! — marccliff78@gmail.com (@marccliff78gma1) June 20, 2020

Yess skipper — Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) June 20, 2020

Super Liam. Best of luck lads — Paudie O’Neill (@paudie1) June 20, 2020

Brilliant well said Liam — Chris Pollard (@chrispollard48) June 20, 2020