Leeds United

‘Lump in my throat’, ‘Classy’ – Many Leeds United fans react to Liam Cooper message

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has written an open letter to the Elland Road faithful ahead of the return of the 2019/20 Championship season, which has been well received by many fans of the Yorkshire club. 

The Whites get their promotion push back underway with a trip to Cardiff City tomorrow, knowing that they a win will ensure they’re still top of the table by the end of the weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are one point clear of West Bromwich Albion and have a seven-point cushion over the play-offs with nine games remaining.

They’ll be cautious heading into the run-in after a late-season slump saw them miss out on promotion last season and a win against the Bluebirds would be the perfect start.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, Cooper penned an open letter to fans in the Yorkshire Evening Post, thanking them for their support and urging them to stay home during games.

He said: “On behalf of the first team squad, I wanted to say thank you for all the amazing messages of support we have received during these very difficult months.

“The way our supporters have got behind the club has been unbelievable to see and we all appreciate everything you have done for us. During this really difficult time for the whole world, as a club, we have come together to help each other.”

It has been 16 years since the Whites were last a Premier League side but they look frontrunners for promotion this term.

There’s still a long way to go but it appears excitement is building over the return of the Championship and Leeds’ potential return to the top flight.

Cooper’s letter appears to have drawn an excited response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Read their reaction here:


