Lumley starts: The predicted Reading FC XI to face Blackburn on Wednesday night

Reading will be desperate to get back on track tomorrow night as they take on a formidable opponent in Blackburn Rovers.

The Royals suffered a humiliating 4-0 away defeat at Rotherham United last weekend – a result that was a real setback for the Berkshire outfit following their victory against Cardiff City.

In fairness, they didn’t have the best week with the side also exiting the Carabao Cup to Stevenage last Tuesday and will be looking to put these two results behind them in their quest to have a more successful season.

The hardest Reading FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 When was the club founded? 1871 1876 1881 1886

One positive for Paul Ince’s side is the fact they have the home advantage for this upcoming tie – but Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men have been excellent so far this term – winning nine points from nine and conceding just one goal in the process.

Stopping the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Sam Gallagher could end up being key to the hosts’ success tomorrow, though the odds are stacked firmly against them after being hammered at the New York Stadium.

Ahead of this tie, we have selected the starting lineup Ince could potentially go with another three points on offer.

Dean Bouzanis could easily come in and Ince would have an excuse to do so with Middlesbrough coming up on Saturday.

Joe Lumley is unlikely to be able to play and considering his howlers at the weekend, it may make sense to put Bouzanis in.

You just get the feeling the Royals’ boss will stick with his first-choice shot-stopper for now though – because a top-class performance from him could help to get him back on track.

In central defence with no sign of Naby Sarr and Sam Hutchinson yet, it’s the same back three that started against Rotherham, with Tom McIntyre desperately needing to have a much-improved game following a poor performance last time out. The other two weren’t exactly outstanding either.

Kelvin Abrefa is a potential candidate to come in at right wing-back – but Junior Hoilett may be preferred as a more experienced player and has been a starter there for all three league matches.

In the middle of the park, Mamadou Loum partners Tyrese Fornah, with the former performing reasonably well during his opening two games in blue and white hoops and has been a bright spark in dark times.

It’s currently unclear whether Jeff Hendrick and Tom Ince will be fit enough to play after sustaining injuries on Saturday – and this could leave Mamadi Camara as the Royals’ only obvious advanced midfield option.

This leaves two up top, with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan coming in to partner Shane Long. It did feel as though the latter would have benefitted from having a partner up top last weekend and this may be the perfect opportunity for the duo to perform together.