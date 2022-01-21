Luke Woolfenden speaks out on life under Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town’s Luke Woolfenden has spoken about his hopes under new manager Kieran McKenna.

McKenna was appointed as the new boss at Portman Road last month, and Woolfenden has revealed what

Woolfenden, 23, broke through into the Ipswich side from the academy and is now hoping he can continue to improve and progress under his new manager.

When asked if now was the time to kick on, Woolfenden responded: “Definitely.”

“It happens a lot where players break into teams but, for whatever reason, aren’t fully realising the potential they showed when they first broke in,” added the defender, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

“It’s happened to a few players over the years and I don’t want that to happen with me.

“The new manager coming in has come at the right time for me and I’m happy to be enjoying my football again. That’s the main thing because, if you play with a smile on your face you’re going to play a lot better.”

Woolfenden made his debut with Ipswich in 2017 and has since appeared 70 times for the club. The defender also enjoyed stints on loan to Bromley and Swindon Town in recent years.

Ipswich are currently 11th in the League One table. Their most recent result, a 2-0 loss away to Bolton Wanderers, ended a two game winning run.

Up next for McKenna’s side is the visit of Accrington Stanley on January 22.

The Verdict

McKenna has experience working with academy products and working on improving their game in the years following their debut.

This is a coach who has worked with top level Premier League youth players in the opening years of their professional careers, including the likes of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, so Woolfenden is working with an experienced coach in that regard.

A lot of players can suffer from stalling when it comes to development of their game in the years following their debut, and it is around 22 or 23 that they either develop into a better player or find themselves reaching their ceiling.

Woolfenden will need to put in the work to find that extra level because improving naturally through time and experience is only part of what it takes to become an even better player.