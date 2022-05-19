Luke Woolfenden shares message with Ipswich Town supporters after sealing fresh agreement

Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden has taken to Instagram to share a message with the club’s supporters after sealing a fresh agreement with the League One outfit yesterday.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Woolfenden is now set to stay at Portman Road until 2025 following his decision to sign a new deal.

The 23-year-old’s previous contract was set to expire in 2024 and thus he is now set to remain an Ipswich player for a further 12 months.

After making 25 appearances for Ipswich in League One during the 2020/21 campaign, Woolfenden stepped up his performance levels last season.

During the 31 league games that he featured in for the Blues, the defender managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.89 in this division which was only bettered by three of his team-mates.

Woolfenden will be determined to help Ipswich launch a push for promotion later this year.

The Blues ended the previous term 13 points adrift of the play-off places.

After Ipswich announced Woolfenden’s new contract, the defender admitted on Instagram that he is looking to help bring some exciting times back to the club next season.

Woolfenden posted: “Looking forward to the new season starting and helping bring exciting times back to this club @ipswichtown.

“Big up to the sharpest agent in the game @scottb3rpm.”

The Verdict

Whereas Ipswich did produce some promising performances under the guidance of manager Kieran McKenna last season, the damage in terms of their hopes of achieving promotion had already been done by the time that they handed over the reins to the Northern Irishman in December.

Ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer of transfer activity, McKenna will already be seeking out potential targets as he looks to take the club to new heights.

Woolfenden is expected to play a key role for Ipswich next season as he started every league game for the club in the second half of the previous campaign.

By continuing to improve as a player, the defender could help his side finally secure a return to the Championship in the not-too-distant future.