Ipswich Town moved one step closer to promotion with an emphatic 3-0 win over Barnsley at Oakwell on Tuesday night.

In what was a dominant performance, Massimo Luongo hit the bar early on before the Tractor Boys took full control of the game with two goals in quick succession just before half time through Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst.

Broadhead then missed a chance to extend their lead in the 55th minute when his penalty was saved by Harry Isted, but they did add a third nine minutes from time when Conor Chaplin slotted home into an empty net.

Kieran McKenna's side remain in second place in the table, but they are now four points clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, while they also ended fourth-placed Barnsley's automatic promotion hopes.

The Tractor Boys are now 17 league games unbeaten and have won 12 of their last 13 games, with impressive emphatic back-to-back away victories over fellow promotion contenders in the Tykes and Peterborough United in their last two outings.

How did Luke Woolfenden react?

Barnsley had been on an excellent run of nine consecutive home wins prior to the visit of Ipswich, with the club's Twitter account pointing out their form on their own patch ahead of the game.

But the tweet was not forgotten by Ipswich defender Woolfenden and he did not miss the opportunity to issue a cheeky response following his side's comprehensive victory.

What next for Ipswich Town?

A win on Saturday against Exeter City at Portman Road will seal the club's Championship return ahead of the trip to face Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on the final day.

It seems likely the Tractor Boys will pick up the three points they need given they have won their last seven home games, while injury-hit Exeter are without a win in their last six games, losing the last five in a row.

Many expected the games at Peterborough and Barnsley to be tricky for Ipswich, but they have come through them with ease as their relentless form shows no sign of stopping.

The January signings of Luongo, Broadhead, Hirst and Harry Clarke look to have been a game changer for McKenna's side, arriving at the perfect time as their form began to falter early in the year.

But they have been near perfect in recent months and look set to secure a deserved promotion this weekend.